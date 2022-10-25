This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns

Global climate change could impact renewable energy production while supply-side challenges for fossil fuels continue to vex the international community, Singapore's trade minister warned at an annual energy summit. File photo by Gary Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The global energy sector is facing a dual crisis from the shortage of fossil fuels and the potential climate impact on sources of renewable energy, Singapore's trade minister said at an international energy forum. A week of energy policy speeches is on tap for an annual summit in Singapore that includes everyone from the top brass at global energy companies to the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol. Advertisement

In his keynote address, Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's trade minister, said the global energy sector is stuck dealing with two competing challenges.

"On one hand, there were shortages in fossil fuel production, triggered by under-investment in energy projects and exacerbated by the Ukraine war," he said. "On the other, there were severe disruptions in renewable power in many parts of the world, arising from droughts and unexpected weather patterns."

The IEA in a recent report indicated that solar and wind power are on pace to hit a record in terms of capacity this year. Without those gains, global CO2 emissions would be 600 million tons higher than 2021 levels.

But IEA Executive Director Birol said the global market remains challenged by the quest for more fossil fuels, a quest that became more important during the pursuit for non-Russian fuels.

The so-called energy transition -- the collective pivot away from fossil fuels -- faced substantial setbacks because of the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Russia is a global leader in terms of production of everything from crude oil to wheat and the sidelining of those goods has put the world on edge.

Gan, meanwhile, compared the energy transition to a sea voyage.

"The destination is quite clear -- clean and reliable energy, sufficient to meet our needs in the future," he said. "However, the journey is long and full of unanticipated twists and turns."

Just last week, Singapore and Australia signed off on 17 projects worth an estimated $12.3 million. The aim is to bolster bilateral trade in green goods and promote broad-based collaboration across emerging growth sectors.

Energy concerns are particularly problematic for Singapore, which relies on foreign suppliers to meet its energy needs. But given its position as a global trading hub, all of the elements are colliding, making the country something of a barometer on future trends in the energy sector.

And while the current crisis seems severe and complex, Gan said it likely won't be the last.

"This is unlikely to be the last energy crunch we will face," he said.