Oct. 25, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores

Terminals that receive liquefied natural gas in Europe are overwhelmed.

By Daniel J. Graeber
There's a long line of vessels loaded with LNG sitting offshore Europe because the ability to take that product in has become overwhelmed with supplies. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a6abf514bb361bb96a8bc669aff856c1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
There's a long line of vessels loaded with LNG sitting offshore Europe because the ability to take that product in has become overwhelmed with supplies. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A queue of vessels loaded with a super-cooled liquid form of natural gas is building up offshore in Europe as regional infrastructure becomes saturated, vessel tracking data show.

U.S. news outlet CNBC relied on data from the online service MarineTraffic to identify 60 vessels laden with liquefied natural gas sitting more or less idled near the ports of Northwest Europe, the Straits of Gibraltar and in the Mediterranean Sea.

Andrew Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, told the news outlet on Tuesday that the long queues indicate more LNG is coming in than regional facilities can handle.

"The wave of LNG tankers has overwhelmed the ability of the European regasification facilities to unload the cargoes in a timely manner," he said.

RELATED Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub

The European market is leaning more on LNG as it tries to break Russia's grip on the regional energy sector not only for the sake of energy security but also as part of an effort to stifle the Kremlin's war chest as it continues to press its campaign in Ukraine.

That leaves it to countries such as Australia, Qatar and the United States to deliver supplies. German energy company RWE signed a new agreement to secure shipments of LNG from Qatar just last month.

LNG does not carry the same geopolitical risk that conventional pipelines do because delivery options are more fluid, but long voyages and the lack of infrastructure to warm LNG back to the gaseous form are creating some challenges for Europe nonetheless.

RELATED U.S., EU strike deal to cut Russian fuel dependency; Biden visits troops in Poland

Should those vessels sit around for too much longer, they could be rescheduled for other ports. Given European concerns about the availability of natural gas during the winter, however, the build-up of ships offshore could provide a sense of security given the amount of product waiting to come onshore.

The build-up too may be good for natural gas prices as it addresses some of the looming supply-side challenges. Ade Allen, an analyst at Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy, said that, all told, the situation in Europe seems to be improving.

"LNG demand in Europe remains high, but market pressures have eased with improvements in storage inventories within the region," he said.

RELATED Cruise ships switching fuel to cleaner liquefied natural gas

Latest Headlines

This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
World News // 12 minutes ago
This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The global energy sector is facing a crisis not only in terms of fossil fuels, but renewable as well, Singapore's trade minister said.
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, upholding her none-year prison sentence for drug possession.
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
World News // 52 minutes ago
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Tuesday he will send inspectors to Ukraine to investigate if Kyiv is planning on using a "dirty bomb" amid Russia's invasion of the country.
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
World News // 3 hours ago
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months, after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday morning in fast-moving developments.
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
World News // 4 hours ago
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked his residents to look "through the eyes of Ukrainians" during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday morning during a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
World News // 5 hours ago
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least four Palestinians were killed in a raid conducted early Tuesday by Israeli forces on a West Bank city, officials said.
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
World News // 6 hours ago
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling military has killed up to 80 people at a music festival in the country's mountainous northern state of Kachin, local media and international organizations said.
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
World News // 10 hours ago
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russian forces are prepared to defend the city of Kherson despite steady advances Ukrainian troops have made in reclaiming the region, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Monday.
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russia TV host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after suggesting on "Russia Today" that Ukrainian children be drowned and burned alive.
