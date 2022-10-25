Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 12:53 AM

Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall

By Sheri Walsh
Royal Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announces the medical equipment manufacturer will cut 4,000 jobs "immediately" to offset losses following a massive recall of sleep apnea equipment. Photo courtesy of Royal Philips
Royal Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announces the medical equipment manufacturer will cut 4,000 jobs "immediately" to offset losses following a massive recall of sleep apnea equipment. Photo courtesy of Royal Philips

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Royal Philips' new chief executive officer has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs "immediately" to offset losses following the medical equipment maker's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.

Philips CEO Roy Jakobs, who took over the position earlier this month, said the layoffs amount to 5% of Philip's workforce and will be concentrated in the United States and Netherlands. The layoffs were announced in a shareholder note on Monday, as the Amsterdam-based company announced a net loss of $1.31 billion, or 70% of its market value, over the past year.

Advertisement

"We face multiple challenges and our Q3 2022 performance reflects this," Jakobs said on Monday's shareholder conference call. "Although Philips' strategy and solutions resonate with our stakeholders, we have not lived up to their expectations in recent years."

"This includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly and will implement with respect towards impacted colleagues," Jakobs said.

RELATED Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales

Philips recalled 15 million CPAP's, BiPAPs and ventilators in June 2021, after the Food and Drug Administration said the medical devices released small particles that could pose a health risk, including cancer. The FDA said the medical devices are associated with 168 deaths since April 2021.

Advertisement

Philips, which employs 79,000 people worldwide, is working with the Justice Department on a settlement following the recall. Philips Respironics, which operates under Royal Philips, is a defendant in several class-action lawsuits and individual personal injury claims.

To date, approximately 4 million replacement devices and repair kits have been produced. Philips Respironics hopes to complete around 90% of its replacement shipments to customers by the end of the year.

RELATED Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles

In addition to the recall, the company announced falling sales Monday due to supply chain issues, which were worse than anticipated and are expected to continue through the year.

Jakobs called the company's restructuring to reduce job redundancies "difficult but necessary," as he promised to improve patient safety and supply chain operations.

"My immediate priority is therefore to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers," he said.

RELATED Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools

Latest Headlines

Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russian forces are prepared to defend the city of Kherson despite steady advances Ukrainian troops have made in reclaiming the region, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Monday.
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russia TV host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after suggesting on "Russia Today" that Ukrainian children be drowned and burned alive.
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Even with a conservative estimate, Russia says it's expecting to realize billions of dollars of revenue from oil and gas sales.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
World News // 14 hours ago
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak said on Monday he will serve as Britain's prime minister with "integrity and humility" while admitting there will be difficult economic times ahead in a brief speech on Monday.
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins
World News // 12 hours ago
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif died on Sunday after he was shot by police at a roadblock.
Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
World News // 14 hours ago
Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $234 million to settle a French criminal investigation into whether the Swiss bank helped its clients launder tax fraud proceeds.
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Members of the South Korean National Assembly pressured the representatives of Google and Netflix to come up with measures to deal with the surging online traffic the two companies account for in Korea.
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In a change of direction, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company will keep Starlink online in Ukraine in an effort to assist the country's efforts to withstand the Russian invasion.
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement