Oct. 25, 2022 / 10:46 AM

Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim

By Clyde Hughes
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi holds a news conference in Vienna, Austria, on September 2. He said inspectors will visit two sites in Ukraine before dirty bomb allegations. File Photo by Max Brucker/EPA-EFE
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Tuesday he will send inspectors to Ukraine to investigate whether Kyiv is planning on using a "dirty bomb" amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Russia's representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Moscow would "regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism," according to BBC News.

Russia's state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, said two sites -- the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv -- are at the heart of the Russian accusations.

"No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there," Grossi said, according to The Guardian. "The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material."

Ukraine has vigorously denied the charges, claiming Moscow is using the allegation as a "false flag" so it can use such weapons itself. Kyiv invited IAEA officials to Ukraine in an effort to dispel the Russian allegations.

The United Nations watchdog agency said the two sites targeted by Russia had already been designated for inspections, one of them just last month. Moscow is claiming it has received information that Ukraine is planning on using a weapon with nuclear materials against them.

Ukraine made its own allegations, saying that Russia may be preparing a "terrorist act" with materials from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia has been in control of the facility since the early weeks of the war.

