Fire at schools for visually impaired kills 11 children in Uganda

Police forensic experts investigate the scene of a fire at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono District, Uganda, on October 25, 2022. Police say at least 11 people died, including students, after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. Six others were taken to hospital in critical condition. Photo by Isaac Kasamani/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Eleven children died and six are in critical condition after a fire broke out at Salama School for the Blind in Uganda Tuesday. The fire started in the dormitory early Tuesday where at least 27 visually impaired children were sleeping. The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to a statement from the Uganda Police Force. Advertisement

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while 6 are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga," the statement said.

The school's founder, Francis Kinubi, said all of the victims were young girls. They are between 6 and 10 years old.

DNA tests will be conducted to identify the victims as their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The injured children have severe burns, mostly on their arms, legs and chests. One had a deep burn on her head. Four of the children were sent to nearby Kiruddu National Hospital in the capital city of Kampala.

Fires are not uncommon at schools in Uganda, and are a main concern for Ugandan officials. They are often at or beyond capacity and do not have preventative fire equipment installed. Candles left burning in the dormitories have caused several fires.

In March, a fire injured several students at Pallisa Girls Primary School. That fire also broke out in the dormitory.

The Salama School for the Blind is located east of Kampala. It was founded in 1999.

"All of us are really heartbroken," Education Minister Joyce Kaduchu said."Our education system gives everyone an opportunity, regardless of what physical challenges one has. We have lost 11 children under very unfortunate circumstances."