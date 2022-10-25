Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Fire at schools for visually impaired kills 11 children in Uganda

By Joe Fisher
Police forensic experts investigate the scene of a fire at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono District, Uganda, on October 25, 2022. Police say at least 11 people died, including students, after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. Six others were taken to hospital in critical condition. Photo by Isaac Kasamani/EPA-EFE
Police forensic experts investigate the scene of a fire at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono District, Uganda, on October 25, 2022. Police say at least 11 people died, including students, after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. Six others were taken to hospital in critical condition. Photo by Isaac Kasamani/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Eleven children died and six are in critical condition after a fire broke out at Salama School for the Blind in Uganda Tuesday.

The fire started in the dormitory early Tuesday where at least 27 visually impaired children were sleeping. The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to a statement from the Uganda Police Force.

Advertisement

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while 6 are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga," the statement said.

The school's founder, Francis Kinubi, said all of the victims were young girls. They are between 6 and 10 years old.

RELATED Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

DNA tests will be conducted to identify the victims as their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The injured children have severe burns, mostly on their arms, legs and chests. One had a deep burn on her head. Four of the children were sent to nearby Kiruddu National Hospital in the capital city of Kampala.

Fires are not uncommon at schools in Uganda, and are a main concern for Ugandan officials. They are often at or beyond capacity and do not have preventative fire equipment installed. Candles left burning in the dormitories have caused several fires.

Advertisement

In March, a fire injured several students at Pallisa Girls Primary School. That fire also broke out in the dormitory.

The Salama School for the Blind is located east of Kampala. It was founded in 1999.

"All of us are really heartbroken," Education Minister Joyce Kaduchu said."Our education system gives everyone an opportunity, regardless of what physical challenges one has. We have lost 11 children under very unfortunate circumstances."

RELATED Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting

Read More

Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest Headlines

This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
World News // 17 minutes ago
This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The global energy sector is facing a crisis not only in terms of fossil fuels, but renewable as well, Singapore's trade minister said.
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, upholding her none-year prison sentence for drug possession.
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
World News // 57 minutes ago
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Tuesday he will send inspectors to Ukraine to investigate if Kyiv is planning on using a "dirty bomb" amid Russia's invasion of the country.
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
World News // 1 hour ago
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- There's a long line of vessels loaded with LNG waiting to arrive at various European ports.
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
World News // 3 hours ago
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months, after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday morning in fast-moving developments.
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
World News // 4 hours ago
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked his residents to look "through the eyes of Ukrainians" during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday morning during a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
World News // 5 hours ago
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least four Palestinians were killed in a raid conducted early Tuesday by Israeli forces on a West Bank city, officials said.
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
World News // 6 hours ago
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling military has killed up to 80 people at a music festival in the country's mountainous northern state of Kachin, local media and international organizations said.
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
World News // 10 hours ago
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russian forces are prepared to defend the city of Kherson despite steady advances Ukrainian troops have made in reclaiming the region, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement