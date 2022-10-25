Sunak officially becomes prime minister; 'not daunted' by economic challenges

Members of the Conservative Party congratulate the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside Conservative Central headquarters on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months, after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday morning in fast-moving developments. It was the first time King Charles fulfilled his constitutional role of meeting the new prime minister. Queen Elizabeth II met former Prime Minister Liz Truss in Britain's traditional handover of power just days before the monarch's death. Advertisement

Truss resigned last week after less than two months on the job after being harmed by criticism over her economic plan that crumbled the value of the British pound. Sunak said, though, tough economic decisions are still ahead.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm, but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know brighter days lie ahead," Truss said in her outgoing speech Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

In comments Tuesday, Sunak acknowledged that "mistakes" were made under Truss -- mistakes his administration must now correct to recover from the current economic struggles.

"[The mistakes were] not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite but mistakes nonetheless," Sunak said, according to BBC News. "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you."

Sunak said he believes that "trust is earned "and he plans to do that with a government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.

"I'm not daunted," Sunak said. "I fully appreciate how hard things are. [I pledge] a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and leveling up."