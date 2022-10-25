Russian appeals court upholds Griner's nine-year prison sentence

Basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendant's cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court in Khimki outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Griner's appeal over her nine-year sentence was turned down on Tuesday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, clearing the way for her to serve nine years in a Russian penal colony unless the U.S. State Department can negotiate a prisoner swap. Griner, who was playing for a Russian professional team during the WNBA off-season, was arrested just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on drug smuggling charges. She was convicted nearly three months ago and sentenced to nine years in prison. Advertisement

Her lawyers argued that her verdict was unfair and unjustified under Russian law. Griner did not appear at the hearing and participated through a video link. Her attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Aleksandr Boikov have not said if they would pursue another appeal to a higher court.

The State Department maintains that Griner was wrongly detained and suggested she is being used as a political pawn in light of Russia's war in Ukraine and sanctions slapped on Moscow by the United States and other western countries.

The Biden administration has called for her release along with another American, Paul Whelan. The State Department has offered a prisoner exchange for both.

Russian authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport arrested Griner on Feb. 17, when she had arrived from the United States. Russian customs officials said they found two vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage and detained her.

Griner admitted to owning the cartridges, saying it was an "honest mistake" placing them in her bag and she had no intention of breaking Russian law.