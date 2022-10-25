Russian appeals court upholds Griner's nine-year prison sentence

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, clearing the way for her to serve nine years in a Russian penal colony unless the U.S. State Department can negotiate a prisoner swap.
Griner, who was playing for a Russian professional team during the WNBA off-season, was arrested just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on drug smuggling charges. She was convicted nearly three months ago and sentenced to nine years in prison.