Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Russian appeals court upholds Griner's nine-year prison sentence

By Clyde Hughes
Basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendant's cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court in Khimki outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Griner's appeal over her nine-year sentence was turned down on Tuesday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE
Basketball player Brittney Griner sits inside a defendant's cage before the court's verdict in Khimki City court in Khimki outside Moscow, on Aug. 4. Griner's appeal over her nine-year sentence was turned down on Tuesday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, clearing the way for her to serve nine years in a Russian penal colony unless the U.S. State Department can negotiate a prisoner swap.

Griner, who was playing for a Russian professional team during the WNBA off-season, was arrested just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on drug smuggling charges. She was convicted nearly three months ago and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Advertisement

Her lawyers argued that her verdict was unfair and unjustified under Russian law. Griner did not appear at the hearing and participated through a video link. Her attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Aleksandr Boikov have not said if they would pursue another appeal to a higher court.

The State Department maintains that Griner was wrongly detained and suggested she is being used as a political pawn in light of Russia's war in Ukraine and sanctions slapped on Moscow by the United States and other western countries.

RELATED German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky

The Biden administration has called for her release along with another American, Paul Whelan. The State Department has offered a prisoner exchange for both.

Advertisement

Russian authorities at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport arrested Griner on Feb. 17, when she had arrived from the United States. Russian customs officials said they found two vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage and detained her.

Griner admitted to owning the cartridges, saying it was an "honest mistake" placing them in her bag and she had no intention of breaking Russian law.

RELATED U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime

RELATED Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances

Latest Headlines

Sunak officially becomes prime minister; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
World News // 2 hours ago
Sunak officially becomes prime minister; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months, after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday morning in fast-moving developments.
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
World News // 3 hours ago
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked his residents to look "through the eyes of Ukrainians" during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday morning during a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
World News // 4 hours ago
Several killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- At least four Palestinians were killed in a raid conducted early Tuesday by Israeli forces on a West Bank city, officials said.
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
World News // 5 hours ago
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling military has killed up to 80 people at a music festival in the country's mountainous northern state of Kachin, local media and international organizations said.
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
World News // 9 hours ago
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian forces prepared to defend Kherson despite Ukrainian advances
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russian forces are prepared to defend the city of Kherson despite steady advances Ukrainian troops have made in reclaiming the region, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Monday.
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Russia TV host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after suggesting on "Russia Today" that Ukrainian children be drowned and burned alive.
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Even with a conservative estimate, Russia says it's expecting to realize billions of dollars of revenue from oil and gas sales.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
World News // 23 hours ago
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak said on Monday he will serve as Britain's prime minister with "integrity and humility" while admitting there will be difficult economic times ahead in a brief speech on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement