Advertisement
World News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 5:54 AM

North and South Korea exchange warning fire near maritime border

By Thomas Maresca
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots near their maritime border on Monday as tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula. Photo by Yonhap
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots near their maritime border on Monday as tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The two Koreas exchanged warning shots early Monday morning, both countries' militaries said, after Seoul accused a North Korean vessel of intruding into its territorial waters in the Yellow Sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters that a navy ship broadcast warnings and fired around 20 rounds of shots when a North Korean merchant vessel crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border.

Advertisement

Shortly afterward, North Korea launched 10 artillery shells into the sea from rocket launchers on its coastline in what it called "threatening and warning fires" as a response to the South's "naval intrusion."

The North's military, known officially as the Korean People's Army, said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency that the launches were a "grave warning to the enemies who made ... [a] naval intrusion in the wake of such provocations as the recent artillery firing."

RELATED Survey: North Koreans still watching South Korea media despite brutal crackdown

Tensions have remained high around the inter-Korean border area after Pyongyang launched hundreds of shells last week into buffer zone areas around the Northern Limit Line, or NLL, and flew warplanes near South Korean airspace.

Advertisement

Pyongyang claimed the moves were in response to South Korea's annual Hoguk military field exercises, which began last week and will run until Friday.

Monday's provocations came as South Korea and the United States were set to kick off four days of joint exercises in the Yellow Sea as part of the Hoguk drill. The army, navy and air forces of both countries as well as the South Korean coast guard will participate.

RELATED North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills

North Korea does not recognize the maritime border, which was never officially established after the 1950-1953 Korean War, and has long demanded it be moved further south. Skirmishes have broken out several times in the area, including a 2009 exchange of fire between the North and South Korean navies near Daecheong Island.

In 2010, North Korea bombarded Yeonpyeong Island with artillery and rockets after a South Korean exercise in disputed waters of the Yellow Sea, hitting both military and civilian targets and setting off an exchange of fire that left several dead and injured on both sides.

Buffer zones on both sides of the NLL were delineated under a September 2018 military agreement signed by the two Koreas in order to reduce tensions.

RELATED U.S. ambassador: Korean nuclear proliferation 'irresponsible, dangerous'

South Korea's JCS said Monday that its warning fire was part of "normal operational measures against North Korean merchant ships invading the NLL" and called the North's response a "clear violation" of the military agreement.

Advertisement

"North Korea's continued provocations and claims of deterrence are actions that harm the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, and we urge them to immediately stop," JCS spokesman Kim Jun-rak said at a press briefing.

Latest Headlines

HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
World News // 1 hour ago
HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Security forces in Qatar have arbitrarily arrested LGBT residents and subjected them to ill-treatment, according to a new report published ahead of the Middle Eastern country hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
World News // 3 hours ago
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand during a brutal stabbing attack in August, his agent said.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
World News // 7 hours ago
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Activists threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting hanging in a German museum on Sunday, less than two weeks after members of an anti-oil group similarly defaced a Van Gogh painting in Britain with tomato soup.
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
World News // 12 hours ago
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A small plane carrying the German businessman Rainer Schaller crashed off Costa Rica on Friday, officials said.
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
World News // 20 hours ago
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced his run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on the same day Boris Johnson he said won't seek to regain his former post.
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry denied supplying drones to Russia amid its war in Ukraine and denounced calls from the United Nations Security Council for an investigation.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Coronavirus cases continue to ease worldwide with a 16% weekly decline with only Japan and South Korea rising among nations with at least 25,000 infections, as deaths dropped 11%.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Russian fighter jet crashed into a Siberian home Sunday, killing the two pilots, as Ukraine allegedly shelled the region of Belgorod, Russian officials said.
Zelensky: Some power restored after new wave of Russian strikes on infrastructure
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky: Some power restored after new wave of Russian strikes on infrastructure
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some power has been restored in the country after Russian troops renewed strikes on infrastructure across the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement