Advertisement
World News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 9:19 AM

U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute

By Adam Schrader

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A United Nations delegation focused on preventing torture has suspended its visit to Australia over a dispute on access to prisons in two of the country's states.

The Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture of the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released a statement Sunday accusing Australia of preventing the delegation from visiting several places where prisoners are detained and not providing requested information.

Advertisement

The delegation's travels began on Oct. 16 and were expected to continue through Thursday but were suspended over a lack of access to prisons in Queensland and New South Wales, according to the statement.

Aisha Shujune Muhammad, the head of the four-member delegation, called the situation a "clear breach" of Australia's obligations under a U.N. mandate titled "Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment."

RELATED Australia and Japan deepen security ties with new joint declaration

The mandate, known as OPCAT, has been ratified by 91 nations including Australia and allows the SPT to make "unannounced and unhindered visits to all places where persons are deprived of their liberty" to prevent torture and other degrading punishment worldwide.

"It is deeply regrettable that the limited understanding of the SPT's mandate and the lack of cooperation stemming from internal disagreements, especially with respect to the States of Queensland and New South Wales, has compelled us to take this drastic measure," Muhammad said.

Advertisement

"This is not a decision that the SPT has taken lightly."

RELATED Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation

The delegation was refused entry to a facility in the city of Queanbeyan in New South Wales while officials in Queensland said they would be allowed into prisons but not inpatient medical units, The Guardian reported.

"The whole role of our jail system is to keep people safe, protect us from the criminals that we lock up every day," NSW corrections minister Geoff Lee told The Guardian.

"It's not to allow people just to wander through at their leisure. [The U.N.] should be off to Iran looking for human rights violations there."

RELATED HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup

A group of 74 human rights organizations and lawyers signed a joint statement of concern Sunday that condemned the governments of the two states for not complying with the U.N. delegation.

"The ability to carry out unannounced visits to detention facilities, conduct private interviews with people deprived of their liberty and review documentation is an essential element of the framework established under OPCAT," the statement reads.

"We therefore condemn in the strongest possible terms decisions that necessarily serve to obstruct or impede the preventive mandate of the SPT which is focused on a proactive approach to preventing the torture and ill treatment of vulnerable adults and children."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
World News // 5 minutes ago
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A global human rights organization said Monday that Turkey arbitrarily arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees and forced them to return to Syria, sometimes even at gunpoint.
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
World News // 28 minutes ago
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union approved the common charger directive, which mandates that electronic devices use a USB-C port to charge, across brands including Apple and Samsung, starting in 2024.
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
World News // 2 hours ago
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
North and South Korea exchange warning fire near maritime border
World News // 3 hours ago
North and South Korea exchange warning fire near maritime border
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The two Koreas exchanged warning shots early Monday morning, both countries' militaries said, after Seoul accused a North Korean vessel of intruding into its territorial waters in the Yellow Sea.
HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
World News // 4 hours ago
HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Security forces in Qatar have arbitrarily arrested LGBT residents and subjected them to ill-treatment, according to a new report published ahead of the Middle Eastern country hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
World News // 6 hours ago
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand during a brutal stabbing attack in August, his agent said.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
World News // 10 hours ago
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Activists threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting hanging in a German museum on Sunday, less than two weeks after members of an anti-oil group similarly defaced a Van Gogh painting in Britain with tomato soup.
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
World News // 15 hours ago
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A small plane carrying the German businessman Rainer Schaller crashed off Costa Rica on Friday, officials said.
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
World News // 23 hours ago
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced his run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on the same day Boris Johnson he said won't seek to regain his former post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement