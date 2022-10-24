Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 2:41 PM

Russian TV host suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children

By Joe Fisher
A woman with a boy moves across the street at a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
A woman with a boy moves across the street at a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian television host was suspended Monday after saying on the air that Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned alive.

Anton Krasovsky, host of Russia Today and director of broadcasting for Russia TV since 2020, said children in Ukraine should be killed for calling Russia a hostile occupying power. Russia TV is a state-controlled news organization.

Advertisement

"They should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river], right there where the ducklings swim," he said. "Just drown those children. Drown them."

Krasovsky went on to say the children should be shoved inside their huts and burned alive. He also made comments about Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian grandmothers.

RELATED U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'

Russia TV's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan condemned the comments, calling them "wild and disgusting."

Krasovsky's suspension does not put an end to the issue though.

"Perhaps Anton will explain what kind of temporary insanity it was caused and how it broke from his tongue. It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned," Simonyan tweeted Sunday.

RELATED Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation

Ukraine accused Krasovsky and Russia TV of inciting genocide. The network has shared many pro-invasion sentiments throughout the conflict in Ukraine while dismissing any claims of Russian war crimes.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Krasovsky's comments on Twitter on Sunday, calling on governments that have not banned Russia TV to do so.

"This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide!" he tweeted.

RELATED Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue

Krasovsky posted an apology on social media, claiming he got "carried away," but he still faces a probe by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian finance minister expects $180B in gas, oil revenue
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Even with a conservative estimate, Russia says it's expecting to realize billions of dollars of revenue from oil and gas sales.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
World News // 5 hours ago
Rishi Sunak promises 'integrity and humility' after emerging as British PM choice
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak said on Monday he will serve as Britain's prime minister with "integrity and humility" while admitting there will be difficult economic times ahead in a brief speech on Monday.
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins
World News // 4 hours ago
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif died on Sunday after he was shot by police at a roadblock.
Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
World News // 5 hours ago
Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $234 million to settle a French criminal investigation into whether the Swiss bank helped its clients launder tax fraud proceeds.
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Members of the South Korean National Assembly pressured the representatives of Google and Netflix to come up with measures to deal with the surging online traffic the two companies account for in Korea.
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In a change of direction, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company will keep Starlink online in Ukraine in an effort to assist the country's efforts to withstand the Russian invasion.
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours.
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
World News // 6 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A global human rights organization said Monday that Turkey arbitrarily arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees and forced them to return to Syria, sometimes even at gunpoint.
U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A United Nations delegation focused on preventing torture has suspended its visit to Australia over a dispute on access to prisons in two of the country's states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement