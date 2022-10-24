Trending
Oct. 24, 2022 / 9:13 AM

EU approves common charger for electronic devices

By Joe Fisher
The Council of the European Union approved the common charger directive, which will require several electronic devices to use a USB-C port to charge, including devices from Apple and Samsung. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c40ebeb8b1129a55971c1b1596b38695/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union issued final approval Monday of the common charger directive, which will mandate a number of electronic devices use a USB-C port starting in 2024.

The directive means devices made by different companies, including Apple and Samsung, will have compatible chargers. The objectives are to improve customer convenience by utilizing a universal charging port and reducing waste. The USB-C port will be mandatory for the following devices:

  • mobile phones
  • tablets and e-readers
  • digital cameras and video game consoles
  • headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers
  • wireless mice and keyboards
  • portable navigation systems
Laptops will be added to the list 40 months after the directive takes effect. The European Commission will continue to research wireless charging, which is not cohesive with all devices currently.

Along with the mandatory charging port, consumers will be able to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charger. This can save them money while easing production and lessening electronic waste. The commission will revisit the unbundling of devices and chargers at a later date and determine if it should be mandatory.

"We all have at least three mobile phone chargers at home. Looking for the right charger, either at home or at work, can be quite annoying," said Jozef Sikela, minister for industry and trade, adding that chargers amount to tons foe e-waste every year. "Having a charger that fits multiple devices will save money and time and also helps us reduce electronic waste."

On Oct. 4, the directive passed the European Parliament, sending it to its final stage with the council.

According to a press release from the council, EU consumers purchased about 420 million electronic devices in 2020. On average, they own three chargers per device while only using two of them. Despite the excess of chargers, about 38% of consumers still have issues charging their devices.

EU member states unanimously agreed with the council on introducing the common charger directive earlier this year. It was endorsed by member states in June.

