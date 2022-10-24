China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles

China's economy grew 3.9% in the September quarter, according to a report released following a delay amid the Communist Party Congress. File Photo by Li Xueren/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus. China's economy from July to September grew by 3.9%, beating the International Monetary Fund prediction of 3.2% growth for that period, according to its National Bureau of Statistics. The report was delayed amid the Communist Party Congress as President Xi Jinping began a historic third term in office.

"The national economy sustained recovery against the pressure and showed sound momentum in the third quarter, notably better than the second quarter," the bureau said in a statement.

"The production and demands continued to improve, employment and prices were generally stable and people's livelihood was strongly and effectively safeguarded. The national economy was generally performing within an appropriate range."

The figure, though, missed the official forecast target of 5.5% growth.

Chinese regulators have clamped down on the technology sector under Xi's leadership, which has led to layoffs among young employees. Numerous private property developers have defaulted on debts after the communist party discouraged real estate speculation.



"It is clear that before the party congress there had been a lot of wishful thinking in large swathes of the financial community that there would be some kind of clear signal of commitment to the traditional liberal economic reform," said Arthur Kroeber, head of research at Gavekal, a China-focused research firm, according to The New York Times.

"That has now been exposed as a delusion. I think there was a fair bit of money placed on the idea that there would be a more balanced Politburo and a Standing Committee that consisted of people who were not only direct acolytes of Xi."

The Chinese government's move to delay the report appeared to be an effort to protect Xi from any signs of weakness as he enters his third term.