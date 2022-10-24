Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

Former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak is poised to become Britain's next prime minister. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak, the son of Indian immigrants, is poised to become Britain's next prime minister after his main contenders dropped out of the race on Monday. Sunak, who lost a bid to become prime minister to the outgoing Liz Truss last month, appears to be the lone contender to lead the Conservative Party after rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew. He would become the first person of color to lead the British government. Advertisement

Another major contender, former prime minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in scandal over the summer, said on Sunday he would not compete for the post.

Mordaunt conceded in a Twitter post as Sunak, Britain's former finance minister, had the broad support of the Conservative Party going into a potential party vote.

"This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party," Mordaunt said on social media. "Rishi has my full support.

"We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done."

Sunak's impending appointment appeared to have a galvanizing effect with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who pushed for Johnson's return to power, announcing his support for the former chancellor on Monday.

Advertisement

Cleverly said Sunak becoming prime minister would be a "very positive move" as the most experienced candidate running and is a "smart and talented guy," according to the BBC.

Truss resigned last week less than two months into the job while facing withering criticism for her economic policy and major defections from her cabinet.