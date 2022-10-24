Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 12:05 PM

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police, probe begins

By Clyde Hughes
Journalists shout slogans during a protest following the death of veteran Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday. Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE
Journalists shout slogans during a protest following the death of veteran Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday. Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif died on Sunday after he was shot by police at a roadblock.

Kenyan officials said they started an investigation into the shooting involving Sharif, 49, who was a passenger in a vehicle that didn't stop at the roadblock. Police said they fired on the vehicle when it failed to yield.

Advertisement

Sharif had been a longtime critic of the Pakistani military and an ardent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was forced from office this year. He had complained of being harassed in Pakistan, leading him to leave the country.

The journalist fled the country in August to escape arrest after he was hit with multiple charges, including sedition for an interview with Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of Khan. Gill made comments the military claimed were offensive to them.

RELATED Pakistan bans ousted prime minister from holding office for five years

The journalist had previously lived in Britain and the United Arab Emirates before moving to Kenya. It was not clear why he moved to Kenya.

"I lost friend, husband and my favorite journalist Arshad Shariff today," his wife Javeria Siddique said on Twitter Sunday. "As per police, he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don't share our family pics, personal details, and his last pictures from [the] hospital. Remember us in your prayers."

Advertisement

Khan also issued a statement mourning the journalist's death.

RELATED Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks

"Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth -- his life," Khan said on Twitter. "He had to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death."

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan has issued notice to Kenyan authorities to present them with a report regarding the circumstances of the death at the earliest possible date. Journalists in Karachi and Islamabad took to the streets in protest over Sharif's death.

RELATED U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession

Latest Headlines

Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
World News // 2 hours ago
Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $234 million to settle a French criminal investigation into whether the Swiss bank helped its clients launder tax fraud proceeds.
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Members of the South Korean National Assembly pressured the representatives of Google and Netflix to come up with measures to deal with the surging online traffic the two companies account for in Korea.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
World News // 2 hours ago
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak, the son of Indian immigrants, is poised to become Britain's next prime minister after his main contenders dropped out of the race on Monday.
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In a change of direction, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company will keep Starlink online in Ukraine in an effort to assist the country's efforts to withstand the Russian invasion.
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours.
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
World News // 3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A global human rights organization said Monday that Turkey arbitrarily arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees and forced them to return to Syria, sometimes even at gunpoint.
U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A United Nations delegation focused on preventing torture has suspended its visit to Australia over a dispute on access to prisons in two of the country's states.
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
World News // 3 hours ago
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union approved the common charger directive, which mandates that electronic devices use a USB-C port to charge, across brands including Apple and Samsung, starting in 2024.
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
World News // 5 hours ago
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement