Oct. 24, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint

By Clyde Hughes
A refugee family walks by a small river in Edirne city center as they try to reach to the Greek border in Edirne, Turkey on March 10, 2020. A report said Turkey is forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
A refugee family walks by a small river in Edirne city center as they try to reach to the Greek border in Edirne, Turkey on March 10, 2020. A report said Turkey is forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A global human rights organization said Monday that Turkey arbitrarily arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees and forced them to return to Syria, sometimes even at gunpoint.

Human Rights Watch said in its report that from February through July, Syrian refugees told them that Turkish authorities arrested them in their homes and workplaces, held them in deteriorating conditions and forced them to sign voluntary return forms.

The interviewed refugees said they were then driven to a border checkpoint with northern Syria where they were forced to cross back into the country.

The organizers said the interviews run counter to Turkey's official record that they have shown generosity to Syrian refugees and others coming into the country.

RELATED NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval

"In violation of international law Turkish authorities have rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, even unaccompanied children, and forced them back to northern Syria," Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"Although Turkey provided temporary protection to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground."

Turkey said in its local media on Monday that Syrians had voluntarily returned to an area in northern Syria that has been cleared of "terrorists" by its forces.

Turkish officials told the Daily Sabah that its Operation Peace Spring "liberated" the Tal abyah district from The Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK, which Turkey considers a terrorist group.

Human Rights Watch said, though, that Syria remains unsafe for returning refugees, with many returning to government-controlled areas. The organization accused Syria of committing "grave human rights violations" against its own citizens even before its long-running civil war started.

RELATED Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion

U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border

U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
World News // 37 minutes ago
U.N. torture prevention team suspends visit to Australia over prison dispute
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A United Nations delegation focused on preventing torture has suspended its visit to Australia over a dispute on access to prisons in two of the country's states.
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
World News // 43 minutes ago
EU approves common charger for electronic devices
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Council of the European Union approved the common charger directive, which mandates that electronic devices use a USB-C port to charge, across brands including Apple and Samsung, starting in 2024.
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
World News // 2 hours ago
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
North and South Korea exchange warning fire near maritime border
World News // 4 hours ago
North and South Korea exchange warning fire near maritime border
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The two Koreas exchanged warning shots early Monday morning, both countries' militaries said, after Seoul accused a North Korean vessel of intruding into its territorial waters in the Yellow Sea.
HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
World News // 4 hours ago
HRW: LGBT Qataris arrested ahead of World Cup
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Security forces in Qatar have arbitrarily arrested LGBT residents and subjected them to ill-treatment, according to a new report published ahead of the Middle Eastern country hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
World News // 7 hours ago
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, use of hand in attack, says agent
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand during a brutal stabbing attack in August, his agent said.
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., allies reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning as 'transparently false'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and France on Sunday rejected Russia's "transparently false" allegations that Ukraine was planning to use a dirty bomb within its borders.
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
World News // 10 hours ago
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Activists threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting hanging in a German museum on Sunday, less than two weeks after members of an anti-oil group similarly defaced a Van Gogh painting in Britain with tomato soup.
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
World News // 16 hours ago
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A small plane carrying the German businessman Rainer Schaller crashed off Costa Rica on Friday, officials said.
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
World News // 1 day ago
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won't run
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced his run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on the same day Boris Johnson he said won't seek to regain his former post.
