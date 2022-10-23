Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2022 / 11:32 PM

German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes

By Darryl Coote
Climate activists from the Last Generation group on Sunday glued their hands to the wall at Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, after dousing Claude Monet's "Grainstacks" painting with mashed potatoes Photo courtesy of The Last Generation/<a href="https://letztegeneration.de/en/blog/2022/10/kartoffelbrei-auf-monets-getreideschober-was-ist-mehr-wert-kunst-oder-leben/">Website</a>
Climate activists from the Last Generation group on Sunday glued their hands to the wall at Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, after dousing Claude Monet's "Grainstacks" painting with mashed potatoes Photo courtesy of The Last Generation/Website

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after members of an anti-oil group defaced a Van Gogh painting in Britain with tomato soup, climate activists in Germany on Sunday threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in protest over the European country's inaction to prevent "a climate catastrophe."

The two activists from the group the Last Generation doused the famed "Grainstacks" painting with mashed potatoes before glueing their hands to the wall at Museum Barberini in Potsdam.

Advertisement

The group, which has called on Germany to do more to address climate change, said in a statement that the protest calls on society to ask the question: "What is worth more, art of life?"

In video of the incident published by the group online, one of the protesters, who has been identified as Mirjam Herrmann, said that in a few short decades the painting, which is valued at a more than $110 million, will be worthless "if we have to fight over food."

RELATED Jane Fonda plans to attend Greenpeace rally in D.C.

"People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe," she said. "And all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid because science tells us that we won't be able to feed our families in 2050."

Museum Barberini said in a statement that the painting was not damaged as it was protected by glass and will be on display again from Wednesday.

"While I understand the activists' urgent concern in the face of the climate catastrophe, I am shocked by the means with which they are trying to lend weight to their demands,"Ortrud Westheider, the museum's director, said. "It is in the works of the Impressionists that we see the intense artistic engagement with nature."

RELATED Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal

Both activists were arrested and have since been released, the Last Generation said.

The protest was seemingly inspired by the two Just Stop Oil activists who on Oct. 14 splashed cans of tomato soup on Gogh's 1888 "Sunflowers" painting at London's National Gallery.

The painting was also undamaged in the incident.

"Grainstacks" was painted by Monet in 1890 and was on permanent loan to Museum Barberini from the Hasso Plattner Foundation when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Art critic Arthur Brand denounced the move via Twitter on Sunday, saying that "there are hundreds of ways to achieve attention for the climate-problems."

"This should not be one of them," he said.

Read More

New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change

Latest Headlines

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
World News // 6 hours ago
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A small plane carrying the German businessman Rainer Schaller crashed off Costa Rica on Friday, officials said.
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry denied supplying drones to Russia amid its war in Ukraine and denounced calls from the United Nations Security Council for an investigation.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up
World News // 11 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Coronavirus cases continue to ease worldwide with a 16% weekly decline with only Japan and South Korea rising among nations with at least 25,000 infections, as deaths dropped 11%.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Russian fighter jet crashed into a Siberian home Sunday, killing the two pilots, as Ukraine allegedly shelled the region of Belgorod, Russian officials said.
Zelensky: Some power restored after new wave of Russian strikes on infrastructure
World News // 12 hours ago
Zelensky: Some power restored after new wave of Russian strikes on infrastructure
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some power has been restored in the country after Russian troops renewed strikes on infrastructure across the country.
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won'r run
World News // 14 hours ago
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won'r run
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced his run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on the same day Boris Johnson he said won't seek to regain his former post.
Xi enters third term as China's leader, names loyalists in leadership
World News // 15 hours ago
Xi enters third term as China's leader, names loyalists in leadership
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday assumed his third five-year term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team that comprises loyalists.
15 dead, 40 injured after bus crash in Central India
World News // 1 day ago
15 dead, 40 injured after bus crash in Central India
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Fifteen people were killed and 40 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck in central India late Friday, authorities said.
Former South Korean defense minister, coast guard chief arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Former South Korean defense minister, coast guard chief arrested
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's former defense minister and a former head of its coast guard were both arrested Saturday with prosecutors accusing the pair of flying during a botched investigation into the death of a fisheries official.
Power outages reported across Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Power outages reported across Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attacks
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Russian rocket strikes in central and western Ukraine knocked out power to more than 1 million people early Saturday while Russian-installed authorities in an annexed part of the country told civilians to flee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
RNC files lawsuit against Google for sending campaign emails to spam folders
RNC files lawsuit against Google for sending campaign emails to spam folders
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won'r run
Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister; Johnson won'r run
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement