Oct. 23, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Rishi Sunak enters race to become Britain's next prime minister

By Allen Cone
Rishi Sunak, as the British chancellor, welcomes G7 finance ministers to Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London on Juner 4, 2021. On Sunday he announced he is running to become the next prime minister. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Rishi Sunak, as the British chancellor, welcomes G7 finance ministers to Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London on Juner 4, 2021. On Sunday he announced he is running to become the next prime minister. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday entered the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

On Thursday Truss announced her resignation just six weeks into her team.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," Sunak, 42, posted on Twitter. "That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country."

Sunak, who was chancellor from 2020 to July 5, made it to the final round in the race to succeed Boris Johnson before losing to Truss when the vote was put to party members. Conservative Party's national membership favored Truss by 57.4% to 42.6%.

The BBC and Washington Post reported Sunak and Johnson held talks late Saturday.

If elected, Sunak would become the country's first prime minister of South Asian descent. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin emigrated from East Africa.

Sunak is the first formally declared candidate to have collected the 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers required by 2 p.m. Monday to appear on the party's ballot, according to public tallies.

The BBC's count of publicly declared Conservative members of Parliament gave Sunak 128 with 53 for Johnson and 23 for Penny Mordaunt, who has declared she is running for the sport and has served as leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council since September. In all there are 358 Conservative ministers.

If the field includes more than one candidate, members of Parliament will select two to be put to an online vote by party members, with the results expected Friday.

Johnson, who was named prime minister in 2019, is attempting to make a political comeback.

As of Sunday, Sunak's strongest challenger appeared to be Johnson, the former prime minister whose resignation this July kicked off Britain's current bout of political chaos. In his own resignation as Johnson's finance minister, which prompted a wave of others to quit and ultimately forced Johnson to resign, Sunak said the public deserved a government that conducted itself "properly, competently, and seriously."

Throwing their support to Sunak are former Johnson allies, including former cabinet members Sajid Javid and Gavin Williamson.

And David Frost, who negotiated Britain's Brexit deal and then was given a seat in the House of Lords by Johnson, said Saturday that it was time to "move on" from the former prime minister.

On Saturday, former Home Secretary Priti Patel threw his support to Johnson.

"Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right," she tweeted.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, on Sunday again called for a general .

"There is a choice to be made. We need a general election! Let the public into decide... Do they want to continue with this utter chaos, or do they want stability under a Labour government?" Starmer asked during a BBC interview.

