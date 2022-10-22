Advertisement
Oct. 22, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico

By Don Jacobson & Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather
Roslyn strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane over the eastern Pacific on Saturday as it approached landfall along Mexico's west-central coast. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center
Roslyn strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane over the eastern Pacific on Saturday as it approached landfall along Mexico's west-central coast. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Roslyn strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane over eastern Pacific Saturday and is on track to strike the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds, forecasters said.

The hurricane, which originated as Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday, was located about 150 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, at 11 a.m. EST Saturday, moving in a north-northwesterly direction at a speed of 8 mph while packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane warnings were posted from Playa Perula to El Roblito in west-central Mexico as well as for Las Islas Marias.

U.S. forecasters said Roslyn is expected to turn toward the north on Saturday, followed by a faster motion toward the north-northeast Sunday. On the forecast track, they said, the storm will move parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico through midday Saturday, then approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit Sunday morning.

"Although some weakening is possible beginning tonight, Roslyn is expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday," the meteorologists warned.

AccuWeather forecasters say the storm, the season's 17th named system, will likely take a similar path to Hurricane Orlene from earlier in the month, posing a significant risk to portions of western Mexico.

Roslyn is the first named storm to roam the East Pacific since Julia, which crossed over from the Atlantic basin. The last storm to actually form in the basin was Tropical Storm Paine, which developed in the open waters of the Pacific during the first week of October and was never a threat to land.

Unlike Paine, forecasters say Roslyn poses a significant risk to portions of western Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Roslyn a 2 for Mexico on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes based on the expected impacts from wind, rain and storm surge flooding.

"It is located in a zone of low, vertical wind shear and warm waters, which could aid in further strengthening this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained.

Roslyn's path is forecast to place the system on a crash course with the states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco on Sunday, he said, adding that regardless of the intensity of the system at landfall, "flooding rain and mudslides are going to be a threat."

The heaviest rain from the storm is forecast to arrive for portions of the Mexican coastline during the weekend as it begins its turn toward land. Drenching rainfall from this system will quickly raise flooding concerns, especially for areas that endured a direct hit from Hurricane Orlene in the first days of October.

Torrential rainfall can rapidly produce areas of flash flooding as well as force area streams and rivers to swell.

"The heavy rainfall can lead to life-threatening flooding, along with dangerous mudslides in the mountainous terrain," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

