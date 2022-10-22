Advertisement
World News
Oct. 22, 2022 / 1:57 PM

15 dead, 40 injured after bus crash in Central India

By Matt Bernardini

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Fifteen people were killed and 40 others were injured when a bus collided with a truck in central India late Friday, authorities said.

The bus was carrying migrant workers who were going to celebrate Diwali, a Hindu religious festival, in the Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, the Press Trust of India reported.

Advertisement

Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police in Rewa, said that the bus was negotiating a mountain road when it rammed into the truck from behind.

"Fifteen people were killed and 40 others injured in the accident," he told the ANI news agency. "The victims were mostly laborers going home to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali. The bus also belonged to that state."

Officials said 12 of the victims were killed on the spot, two others died while on their way to the hospital and another died during treatment. The bodies of the bus driver and conductor had to be pulled out of the wreckage with the help of gas cutters due to the severity of the crash, they said.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu said in a statement he was "deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of many passengers due to the accident of a bus going to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

"My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Read More

At least 27 headed for COVID-19 quarantine killed in bus crash in China Nearly two dozen dead after passenger bus slams into semi on Egypt highway Nepal bus crash kills at least two dozen people

Latest Headlines

Former South Korean defense minister, coast guard chief arrested
World News // 1 hour ago
Former South Korean defense minister, coast guard chief arrested
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's former defense minister and a former head of its coast guard were both arrested Saturday with prosecutors accusing the pair of flying during a botched investigation into the death of a fisheries official.
Power outages reported across Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attacks
World News // 2 hours ago
Power outages reported across Ukraine after latest Russian rocket attacks
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Russian rocket strikes in central and western Ukraine knocked out power to more than 1 million people early Saturday while Russian-installed authorities in an annexed part of the country told civilians to flee.
Australia and Japan deepen security ties with new joint declaration
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia and Japan deepen security ties with new joint declaration
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a "landmark" joint declaration on security cooperation for the next decade under which the two countries will "expand and strengthen" their military ties.
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Roslyn strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane over eastern Pacific Saturday and is on track to strike the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds, forecasters said. 
Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier
World News // 5 hours ago
Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in by President Sergio Mattarella as Italy's first female premier on Saturday during a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome. 
China's Communists amend charter to cement Xi's grip on power
World News // 5 hours ago
China's Communists amend charter to cement Xi's grip on power
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- China's ruling Communists on Saturday approved a pair of charter amendments cementing President Xi Jinping's near-absolute grip on power as its week-long party congress concluded.
Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
World News // 23 hours ago
Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spain's Ministry of Health has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. European Union citizens and travelers from non-EU nations will no longer be required to show COVID-19-related documents.
U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council Friday unanimously agreed to sanctions targeting Haitian gang leaders and their financing. It's an effort to quell ongoing violence fueling a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.
U.S., Russian defense chiefs speak for first time since May
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russian defense chiefs speak for first time since May
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone Friday, the first known communication between the two since May.
Penny Mordaunt announces intention to become next British prime minister
World News // 1 day ago
Penny Mordaunt announces intention to become next British prime minister
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, announced her intention to become Britain's next prime minister on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Apple front door locks hit stores
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief plan
Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement