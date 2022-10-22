Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 22, 2022 / 9:00 AM

China's Communists amend charter to cement Xi's grip on power

By Don Jacobson
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at delegates during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at delegates during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- China's ruling Communists on Saturday approved a pair of charter amendments cementing President Xi Jinping's near-absolute grip on power as its week-long party congress concluded.

Party members meeting at the five-year gathering in Beijing unanimously approved amendments to the guiding document, including "new developments" on Xi's "thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics," under which his continued leadership of the party is deemed core to the party's mission.

Advertisement

The amendments set the stage for Xi to be introduced as general secretary on Sunday when the new 25-member politburo is elected, thus assuring a him a norm-breaking third term as China's president.

Communist officials said the charter changes were necessary for the party to "resolve the acute problems and challenges undermining its long-term governance, the security and stability of the country, and the wellbeing of the people," Malaysia's The Straits Times reported.

RELATED President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan

Also on Saturday, a list of 205 delegates elected to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was released, further reflecting Xi's consolidation of power.

Notably absent from the list were several committee members who were not known for their fervent backing of Xi, including Wang Yang, a pro-reform figure who heads the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Premier Li Keqiang, who is seeking to retire from politics.

Advertisement

"A central committee, politburo and standing committee dominated by Xi would mean a significant loss of checks and balances," Jamestown Foundation senior fellow Willy Lam told The Guardian. "Xi's policy of putting ideology and national security over economic development will continue for the coming five or even 10 years as he is eager to rule until the 22nd party congress in 2032 when he will be 79."

RELATED China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress

The congress's closing session began with an unusual incident involving ex-President Hu Jintao.

Video footage from the Great Hall of the People showed him being unexpectedly escorted from the stage by ushers after appearing reluctant to leave.

Latest Headlines

Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
World News // 17 hours ago
Spain lifts all COVID-19 international travel restrictions
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spain's Ministry of Health has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. European Union citizens and travelers from non-EU nations will no longer be required to show COVID-19-related documents.
U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council Friday unanimously agreed to sanctions targeting Haitian gang leaders and their financing. It's an effort to quell ongoing violence fueling a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.
U.S., Russian defense chiefs speak for first time since May
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., Russian defense chiefs speak for first time since May
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone Friday, the first known communication between the two since May.
Penny Mordaunt announces intention to become next British prime minister
World News // 19 hours ago
Penny Mordaunt announces intention to become next British prime minister
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, announced her intention to become Britain's next prime minister on Friday.
British pound falls day after Truss' resignation
World News // 21 hours ago
British pound falls day after Truss' resignation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The upheaval in British politics has filtered down to its currency, with the pound tumbling 0.6% against the U.S. dollar and euro at the close of markets Friday.
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni set to form Italian government
World News // 22 hours ago
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni set to form Italian government
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is set to form a new government, the 70th in Italy since World War II, and could be named the country's new prime minister as early as this weekend.
Pakistan bans ousted prime minister from holding office for five years
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan bans ousted prime minister from holding office for five years
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has banned its former prime minister from holding office in the country for at least five years due to a corruption scandal that came to light following his ouster from power earlier this year.
EU finds balance on how to tackle its energy crisis
World News // 22 hours ago
EU finds balance on how to tackle its energy crisis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- European Union leaders made substantial progress on plans to tackle the bloc's energy crisis, though energy ministers will continue to vet the issue next week.
Zelensky: Russia to target dam in southern Ukraine to flood Kherson
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky: Russia to target dam in southern Ukraine to flood Kherson
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday that Russia was plotting to blow up a large hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine, which would cause devastating flooding to Kherson.
India fines Google $161 million for anti-competitive practices
World News // 23 hours ago
India fines Google $161 million for anti-competitive practices
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- India's Competition Commission has fined Google $161 million for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive storm to target central U.S. with blizzard conditions
Massive storm to target central U.S. with blizzard conditions
New Apple front door locks hit stores
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Wisconsin apartment building fire kills 7; criminal probe underway
Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year
Treasury: Federal deficit cut by $1.37T in 2022 fiscal year
Survey: North Koreans still watching South Korea media despite brutal crackdown
Survey: North Koreans still watching South Korea media despite brutal crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement