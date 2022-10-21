Trending
Oct. 21, 2022 / 1:34 PM

U.S., Russian defense chiefs speak for first time since May

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (R) attend the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on October 12. They spoke on the phone on Friday after Austin's call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. Photo courtesy of NATO | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e2938896461f4d87b64d875399f610db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin fielded a call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu on Friday, the first known communication between the two leaders since May.

The Pentagon and Kremlin confirmed the call, which was followed by a separate call between Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

During the call with Russia, Austin spoke about the importance of keeping a line of communication open during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia's defense ministry said "current questions of international security were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine."

When Austin and Shoigu spoke in May, Austin called for a cease-fire in Ukraine, which Russia did not agree to. On Friday, there was no report that a cease-fire was discussed.

In the following call, Austin reassured Reznikov of the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine as it continues its counteroffensive against Russia.

Fighting in Ukraine has intensified in recent days, with a bombardment of Russian missile and drone strikes raining down on the capital city of Kyiv. The United States, Britain and Ukraine have accused Iran of lending support to Russia's efforts, including supplying Iranian drones to the Russian army and putting Iranian soldiers on the ground in Ukraine.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters during a briefing. "Russia has received dozens of these UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future."

Russia and Iran have denied accusations that Iranian drones are being used in Ukraine.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

