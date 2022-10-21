Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 7:27 AM

Survey: North Koreans still watching S. Korean media despite brutal crackdown

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
North Koreans have continued to access media from the outside world despite a brutal clampdown inside the country, according to a new survey by Unification Media Group and Daily NK. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4c3f6c8b230cc7b0cd6743a7d20d3e12/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
North Koreans have continued to access media from the outside world despite a brutal clampdown inside the country, according to a new survey by Unification Media Group and Daily NK. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- North Koreans continue to consume videos and music from South Korea despite the growing threat of prison terms and even death, according to a new survey of both defectors and people still inside the country.

The survey, released on Wednesday by Seoul-based broadcaster Unification Media Group and partner news site Daily NK, found that 96% of respondents currently living in North Korea viewed foreign content, including popular South Korean series such as Crash Landing on You and Squid Game.

Advertisement

Fifty people inside the tightly controlled state took part in the survey via clandestine phone interviews, while 100 recent defectors in South Korea recounted their experiences in the North through face-to-face interviews.

Foreign media consumption in North Korea has gotten far riskier since the passage of an "anti-reactionary thought" law in December 2020, which calls for punishments that range from hard labor to death for crimes such as importing videos or even singing in a South Korean style.

Advertisement

The survey clearly demonstrates a hunger for information despite the climate of fear inside the country, said Lee Kwang-baek, president of Unification Media Group.

"The punishment for the offenders who watch, listen to or disseminate outside information in North Korea has been noticeably intensified, so North Korean people are afraid of exposing themselves to outside information," Lee told UPI. "[But] the means of receiving external information -- media and digital devices -- have constantly increased. "

Some 88% of North Korean respondents said they personally knew someone punished under the anti-reactionary law, including those sent to the regime's notorious political prison camps. A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry report documented crimes against humanity in the camps, including torture, rape, execution, deliberate starvation and forced labor, that were "without parallel in the contemporary world."

RELATED U.S. ambassador: Korean nuclear proliferation 'irresponsible, dangerous'

Public executions have also been held for individuals accused of watching or distributing South Korean videos, according to reports from Daily NK and human rights investigators.

Viewing and listening habits are changing under the crackdown, the survey found, with only 2% of current North Korean residents saying they consumed foreign media almost every day compared to 25% of the defectors, all of whom left the country before the anti-reactionary law was enacted.

Advertisement

Lee said that North Koreans are finding a variety of ways to adapt to the worsening media environment, such as using apps to bypass government-imposed cell phone restrictions and sharing content on smaller SD cards instead of CDs and DVDs.

RELATED North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles

"Even though the control over outside information has gotten egregious, the ceaseless efforts based on courage and perseverance that North Korean people make ... to obtain and consume outside information, impresses us much," Lee said.

In addition to entertainment, the survey showed a high demand for news about the outside world as well as conditions inside North Korea, which has kept its borders sealed since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the international community has an understanding of the changes in North Korean society and successfully [sends] external information through the means of radio waves or storage devices to North Korea, we can achieve, protect and enhance the freedom of information and right to know in North Korean society," Lee said.

At a panel discussion for the survey's release on Wednesday, other North Korea-focused activists and researchers called information a key catalyst for change in North Korea -- especially as Pyongyang has repeatedly rejected calls for diplomacy amid a flurry of missile and weapons tests.

Advertisement

"We've pretty much hit the limit with sanctions, and because of the stance of the North Korean government there's not that much that we can do with negotiations and engagement," Sokeel Park, South Korean country director for NGO Liberty in North Korea, said.

"Cultural power and information power... remains an underutilized and underinvested-in strategy that we could leverage to push for long-term positive change, opening and, ultimately, freedom for North Korean people."

The survey has not yet been published online.

Read More

North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills

Latest Headlines

Restored chambers of King Louis XV's mistress Madame du Barry open to public
World News // 8 hours ago
Restored chambers of King Louis XV's mistress Madame du Barry open to public
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The restored chambers of Madame du Barry, the last official mistress of France's King Louis XV, have opened to the public for the first time.
U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty in careless driving crash that killed British teen
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty in careless driving crash that killed British teen
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has pleaded guilty to a careless driving crash in Britain that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain afterward.
$1 billion class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon breached competition laws in Britain
World News // 17 hours ago
$1 billion class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon breached competition laws in Britain
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Amazon faces a $1 billion class-action lawsuit in Britain that alleges the company broke competition law by obscuring better deals, leading customers to pay more for products.
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
World News // 18 hours ago
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Indonesia has banned the sales all syrup and liquid medication after 99 children died due to acute kidney injuries this year.
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
World News // 23 hours ago
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Just 45 days into the job, much of it swirling in controversy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, stunning the political establishment.
European Union sanctions Iran over use of drones in Ukraine war
World News // 19 hours ago
European Union sanctions Iran over use of drones in Ukraine war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday sanctioned three individuals and one entity from Iran for allowing Russia to use its military drones in attacks against Ukraine.
NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval
World News // 20 hours ago
NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden and Finland's applications to join the military alliance. Hungary and Turkey are delaying their approval.
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
World News // 20 hours ago
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Russian jet released a missile in the vicinity of a Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft over international waters in September. Russia said the missile release was caused by a "technical malfunction."
Guterres celebrates India's independence, partnership with United Nations
World News // 21 hours ago
Guterres celebrates India's independence, partnership with United Nations
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with officials from India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week in celebration of the country's 75th anniversary.
Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage
World News // 21 hours ago
Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The slaying of a 12-year-old girl in France, and details about her suspected killer, have sparked heightened calls for immigration reform from far-right lawmakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data
Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Google for collecting biometric data
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement