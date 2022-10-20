Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 5:23 AM

Ukraine enforces rolling blackouts to conserve power as Russia attacks infrastructure

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a strategy security meeting with energy companies on Wednesday to discuss steps to mitigate consequences of the breakdown of the energy system. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov/posts/pfbid0BZhmtyFTKy2jSUzX7KupNTd3An1rEQ7x1ARDsmZdM34DrDtdiNDDtSvvuucFbrf1l?__cft__[0]=AZUh_FOTY4DPNKlqbSoI-7sBD5KE6icsHp1vljZsdQFD_uAqfwhrBv96z3FEkW44szHDMvRU8J7rx_9RksUgtIaRKnm9emIojsv_onNRaKvH4QUGLmE63gIqau8FF8i2rHRYHquATHcfT-sHNkHDOLRZLm7a5KcJbGMAeV18-kxy1n3Yv6QfHaXA8LZVO0HqDjMm-0KuGDuIi2bv9A8pIcTG&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a strategy security meeting with energy companies on Wednesday to discuss steps to mitigate consequences of the breakdown of the energy system. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rolling blackouts began in Ukraine on Thursday morning as officials attempt to conserve energy amid Russia's continued attacks on its critical civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian electric utility Ukrenergo said that rolling blackouts will occur between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday with local distribution networks to determine when regions will be disconnected.

Advertisement

"The enemy's constant missile attacks are destroying our energy infrastructure, and energy workers need time to restore it. At the same time, it is getting colder outside, which traditionally encourages us to consume more electricity. But we need to be very conscious and frugal with our electricity consumption in order to get through the next winter as well as possible," the utility said in a statement published Thursday to Telegram.

Ahead of Thursday, Ukrenergo had warned Ukrainians to ensure that their phones, power banks, flashlights and batteries were charged, and that they had water, warm socks and blankets at the ready.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to residents via Telegram to reduce their electricity consumption as much as possible during peak hours.

He called on residents to not use microwave ovens, electric kettles, air conditioners or heaters and for entrepreneurs and owners of shops, cafes and restaurants to reduce the lighting of signs and screens.

"Even a small savings and reducing of electricity consumption in each residence will help to stabilize the operation of the national energy system," he said.

RELATED Iran, Russia reject drone accusations

On Thursday, Klitschko announced that 21 of 38 electric trollies in the city would be replaced with buses as part of the conservation effort.

Ukraine has adopted the measures as its energy infrastructure has been decimated in recent attacks by Russia, which has been targeting civilian infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that as of Oct. 10, more than 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed.

RELATED EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people

On Wednesday night, he said three more facilities were gone.

"Of course, we will do everything possible to restore the normal energy capabilities of our country. But it takes time. And this requires our joint efforts. Tomorrow, they are needed more than before," he said in his nightly address. "Tomorrow, it is very important that the consumption is as conscious as possible."

Advertisement

Zelensky said he had strategy security meetings with energy companies on Wednesday in which they discussed steps to mitigate consequences of the breakdown of the energy system.

"We are working to create mobile power points for critical infrastructure of cities, towns and villages," he said in a statement about the discussions.

Russian's recent barrage of attacks on civilian infrastructure has attracted the condemnation of leaders of democratic countries, including from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.

On Wednesday, she called the attacks on civilian infrastructure "war crimes."

"Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children from water, electricity and heating with the winter coming -- these are acts of pure terror," she told lawmakers in a speech. "And we have to call it as such."

Early Thursday, the Ukrainian government attempted to use the issue of rolling blackouts as a call for unity, stating they will live without electricity in order to expel the Russians from thier borders.

"This is why Ukraine will win this war," Zelensky tweeted. "I thank all fellow Ukrainians for saving power at their homes today."

Read More

U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow

Latest Headlines

Iran, Russia reject drone accusations
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran, Russia reject drone accusations
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Russia on Wednesday rejected accusations from democratic nations that Tehran has supplied the Kremlin with drones to be used in the Ukrainian war.
EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people
World News // 13 hours ago
EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday.
Suella Braverman leaves post as British home secretary
World News // 15 hours ago
Suella Braverman leaves post as British home secretary
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Less than two months on the job as Britain's home secretary, Suella Braverman quit and gave her former boss Prime Minister Liz Truss a thumb's-down on the way out.
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
World News // 16 hours ago
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Renewables have taken up some of the slack in the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IEA said.
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
World News // 16 hours ago
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Germany has fired cybersecurity chief Arne Schönbohm after his links to a Russian-owned cybersecurity company were brought to prominence by a German comedian.
British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%
World News // 18 hours ago
British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- British Consumer Prices Index inflation is at a 42-year high of 10.1% for the 12 months ending September 2022, squeezing working-class household budgets.
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
World News // 21 hours ago
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring martial law in the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims it annexed last month, heightening the potential for increased hostilities.
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
World News // 18 hours ago
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
World News // 20 hours ago
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Wednesday the city will spend $3.8 billion to draw more people and more business investment in the midst of a "brain drain" that has shrunk its workforce.
Explosion at notorious Myanmar prison kills 8
World News // 20 hours ago
Explosion at notorious Myanmar prison kills 8
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An explosion rocked Myanmar's largest prison that houses many of its political prisoners, killing three staffers and five visitors on Wednesday, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement