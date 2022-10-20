Trending
World News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage

By Joe Fisher

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The slaying of a 12-year-old girl in France, and details about her suspected killer, have sparked heightened calls for immigration reform from far-right lawmakers.

The suspect, referred to as Dahbia B., is in France on an expired student visa, which she used to enter the country when she was 16 years old. She is now 24 and homeless.

The victim, Lola Daviet, was last seen alive on surveillance footage captured near her home in northeast Paris on Friday afternoon. Her body was recovered in a nearby courtyard. An autopsy revealed Lola died from asphyxiation. She was also stabbed several times and there is evidence of cervical compression. There were also numbers written on her feet in red ink: 0 and 1.

The body was discovered in a plastic container.

Far-right lawmakers are casting blame on President Emmanuel Macron and his immigration policies. Marine Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate who ran against Macron in the spring, called for Macron to take action.

"Once again, the suspect of this barbaric act should not have been in France. What are you waiting for to act so that this illegal immigration out of control is finally stopped?" she said.

Dahbia B's sister and two others were taken into custody early Saturday in connection to the murder. One of them is also being charged; the other two have been released.

Dahbia B. is charged with the rape and murder of a minor under the age of 15. She is also being charged with torture and abuse.

In a press release Monday, prosecutors said the suspect made conflicting statements, both admitting to and denying the facts of the case. She later admitted to bringing Lola to her sister's apartment, where she forced her to shower. She also told prosecutors she "committed harm of a sexual nature and other violent acts against [Lola] that caused her death, and hid her body in the trunk."

The suspect's attorney Alexandre Silva told French news station BFM TV he could not make a comment on the case.

Hackers target one of Australia's largest health insurers in major breach of patient data
World News // 1 hour ago
Hackers target one of Australia's largest health insurers in major breach of patient data
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Hackers have breached the cloud-based data network of one of Australia's largest health insurers, potentially exposing the personal information of millions of patients throughout the country.
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
World News // 2 hours ago
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Just 45 days into the job, much of it swirling in controversy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, stunning the political establishment.
Japanese yen falls to more than 30-year low against dollar
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese yen falls to more than 30-year low against dollar
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen on Thursday weakened to its lowest point since August 1990 against the U.S. dollar to 150, sparking lawmakers to call for fiscal action.
Malaysia sets Nov. 19 date for new national elections
World News // 3 hours ago
Malaysia sets Nov. 19 date for new national elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In hopes of winning a governing mandate from Malaysian voters, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob set Nov. 19 as the new date for national elections.
Ukraine enforces rolling blackouts to conserve power as Russia attacks infrastructure
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine enforces rolling blackouts to conserve power as Russia attacks infrastructure
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rolling blackouts began in Ukraine on Thursday morning as officials attempt to conserve energy amid Russia's continued attacks on its critical civilian infrastructure.
Iran, Russia reject drone accusations
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran, Russia reject drone accusations
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Russia on Wednesday rejected accusations from democratic nations that Tehran has supplied the Kremlin with drones to be used in the Ukrainian war.
EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people
World News // 19 hours ago
EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday.
Suella Braverman leaves post as British home secretary
World News // 21 hours ago
Suella Braverman leaves post as British home secretary
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Less than two months on the job as Britain's home secretary, Suella Braverman quit and gave her former boss Prime Minister Liz Truss a thumb's-down on the way out.
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
World News // 22 hours ago
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Renewables have taken up some of the slack in the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IEA said.
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
World News // 22 hours ago
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Germany has fired cybersecurity chief Arne Schönbohm after his links to a Russian-owned cybersecurity company were brought to prominence by a German comedian.
