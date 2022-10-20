Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The slaying of a 12-year-old girl in France, and details about her suspected killer, have sparked heightened calls for immigration reform from far-right lawmakers.

The suspect, referred to as Dahbia B., is in France on an expired student visa, which she used to enter the country when she was 16 years old. She is now 24 and homeless.

The victim, Lola Daviet, was last seen alive on surveillance footage captured near her home in northeast Paris on Friday afternoon. Her body was recovered in a nearby courtyard. An autopsy revealed Lola died from asphyxiation. She was also stabbed several times and there is evidence of cervical compression. There were also numbers written on her feet in red ink: 0 and 1.

The body was discovered in a plastic container.

Far-right lawmakers are casting blame on President Emmanuel Macron and his immigration policies. Marine Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate who ran against Macron in the spring, called for Macron to take action.

"Once again, the suspect of this barbaric act should not have been in France. What are you waiting for to act so that this illegal immigration out of control is finally stopped?" she said.

Dahbia B's sister and two others were taken into custody early Saturday in connection to the murder. One of them is also being charged; the other two have been released.

Dahbia B. is charged with the rape and murder of a minor under the age of 15. She is also being charged with torture and abuse.

In a press release Monday, prosecutors said the suspect made conflicting statements, both admitting to and denying the facts of the case. She later admitted to bringing Lola to her sister's apartment, where she forced her to shower. She also told prosecutors she "committed harm of a sexual nature and other violent acts against [Lola] that caused her death, and hid her body in the trunk."

The suspect's attorney Alexandre Silva told French news station BFM TV he could not make a comment on the case.