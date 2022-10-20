Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 4:14 PM

U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty in careless driving crash that killed British teen

By Doug Cunningham

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has pleaded guilty to a careless driving crash in Coughton, England, that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas had claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain 19 days after the fatal crash.

Advertisement

She made her guilty plea via video link from Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

According to John McGavin, one of her lawyers, Sacoolas was working for a U.S. intelligence agency while in Britain.

She was charged with death by dangerous driving, which carries a five-year sentence, but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted a plea to a lesser charge of careless driving, which could result in a shorter sentence.

Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said after the guilty plea, "Every single day, every bit of pain that you feel from the minute you wake up to the minute you go to bed -- all of the hours that you lay awake at night, fighting that pain and keeping it in the pit of your stomach, which kept the promise burning, as well. It was like it was just all released."

Judge Cheema-Grubb said Sacoolas would be sentenced at the end of November. The judge directed that she attend court in person at that time.

Advertisement

It's unclear whether she will be extradited from the United States. The U.S. government refused to extradite her in January 2020 when the British government requested it.

Read More

Anne Sacoolas to face trial in Britain for death of 19-year-old motorist Family of British teenager struck by U.S. diplomat's wife reaches resolution in civil suit British court says U.S. diplomat's wife shielded from charges in biker's death

Latest Headlines

$1 billion class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon breached competition laws in Britain
World News // 2 hours ago
$1 billion class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon breached competition laws in Britain
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Amazon faces a $1 billion class-action lawsuit in Britain that alleges the company broke competition law by obscuring better deals, leading customers to pay more for products.
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
World News // 2 hours ago
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Indonesia has banned the sales all syrup and liquid medication after 99 children died due to acute kidney injuries this year.
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
World News // 8 hours ago
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Just 45 days into the job, much of it swirling in controversy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, stunning the political establishment.
European Union sanctions Iran over use of drones in Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
European Union sanctions Iran over use of drones in Ukraine war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday sanctioned three individuals and one entity from Iran for allowing Russia to use its military drones in attacks against Ukraine.
NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO meets with Swedish PM on membership as Hungary and Turkey delay approval
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden and Finland's applications to join the military alliance. Hungary and Turkey are delaying their approval.
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
World News // 4 hours ago
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Russian jet released a missile in the vicinity of a Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft over international waters in September. Russia said the missile release was caused by a "technical malfunction."
Guterres celebrates India's independence, partnership with United Nations
World News // 5 hours ago
Guterres celebrates India's independence, partnership with United Nations
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with officials from India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week in celebration of the country's 75th anniversary.
Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage
World News // 5 hours ago
Slaying of 12-year-old girl in France sparks political outrage
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The slaying of a 12-year-old girl in France, and details about her suspected killer, have sparked heightened calls for immigration reform from far-right lawmakers.
Hackers target one of Australia's largest health insurers in major breach of patient data
World News // 6 hours ago
Hackers target one of Australia's largest health insurers in major breach of patient data
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Hackers have breached the cloud-based data network of one of Australia's largest health insurers, potentially exposing the personal information of millions of patients throughout the country.
Japanese yen falls to more than 30-year low against dollar
World News // 8 hours ago
Japanese yen falls to more than 30-year low against dollar
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen on Thursday weakened to its lowest point since August 1990 against the U.S. dollar to 150, sparking lawmakers to call for fiscal action.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement