Oct. 20, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Guterres celebrates India's independence, partnership with United Nations

By Clyde Hughes
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on September 20. He visited India on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fce68b57a37d680ee0018d1f2eb5e18f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with officials from India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week in celebration of the country's 75th anniversary and a tribute to victims of the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Guterres highlighted the United Nations' partnership with India as one of the organization's largest providers of military and police personnel to U.N. missions around the world, including the first all-woman police contingent to be sent to a peacekeeping mission.

Guterres said in his speech Wednesday that about 200,000 Indians have served in peacekeeping missions over the years.

"As a member of the Security Council for the past two years, India has contributed significantly to promoting multilateral solutions and addressing crises," Guterres said. "We welcome India's initiative on greater accountability for those who target peacekeepers."

Guterres touted India's upcoming presidency of the G20, marking an important milestone for the country on the world's stage of leading economic countries.

"It is an opportunity that cannot be missed, to make our international economic and financial relation, that are extremely unfair ... to deeply reform institutions, procedures, regulations and norms to make sure that we have a world economy for all, and not only a world economy for the rich," Guterres said.

The secretary-general also pointed out that as the home to one-sixth of the world's largest generation of young people, India can "make or break" the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

"India's recent development journey is characterized by high-impact programs delivered at scale," Guterres said. "This includes the world's largest food-based social protection scheme and the massive expansion of access to clean water and sanitation services."

