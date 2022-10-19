British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%

New inflation numbers show Britain's CPI inflation is at 10.1%, a 42-year high. According to the British government Wednesday, food prices are up 14.6%, squeezing working class household budgets. Photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- British Consumer Prices Index inflation is at a 42-year high of 10.1% for the 12 months ending September 2022, squeezing working-class household budgets. The government said food costs were up the most -- 14.6% higher. Food prices were the highest since 1980, while transport costs were up 10.9%. Advertisement

A continuing drop in the cost of motor fuels was the largest offsetting, downward contribution to the inflation rate, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The British Consumer Price Index including owner occupier's housing costs (CPIH) were at 8.8%, up from the 8.6% recorded in August.

"The largest upward contributions to the annual CPIH inflation rate in September 2022 came from housing and household services (principally from electricity, gas and other fuels, and owner occupiers' housing costs), food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport," the British government said in a statement. "Contributions from these three divisions accounted for 5.5 percentage points, which is nearly two-thirds of the annual CPIH inflation rate compared with just over half the expenditure in the CPIH basket."

The government statistics show non-fat milk prices rose 42.1%, with flour up 29.6%.

The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at 11% in October following big energy price increases.

Britain's inflation reflects some of the same market forces driving U.S. inflation -- including high food and energy prices.

Inflation is a global problem exacerbated by a variety of factors beyond national policies, including the war in Ukraine. The World Bank says global market conditions, including national efforts to combat inflation, could lead to a global recession in 2023.

