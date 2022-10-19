Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 10:49 AM

British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%

By Doug Cunningham
New inflation numbers show Britain's CPI inflation is at 10.1%, a 42-year high. According to the British government Wednesday, food prices are up 14.6%, squeezing working class household budgets. Photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE
New inflation numbers show Britain's CPI inflation is at 10.1%, a 42-year high. According to the British government Wednesday, food prices are up 14.6%, squeezing working class household budgets. Photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- British Consumer Prices Index inflation is at a 42-year high of 10.1% for the 12 months ending September 2022, squeezing working-class household budgets. The government said food costs were up the most -- 14.6% higher.

Food prices were the highest since 1980, while transport costs were up 10.9%.

Advertisement

A continuing drop in the cost of motor fuels was the largest offsetting, downward contribution to the inflation rate, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The British Consumer Price Index including owner occupier's housing costs (CPIH) were at 8.8%, up from the 8.6% recorded in August.

RELATED IMF says storm clouds have descended on the global economy

"The largest upward contributions to the annual CPIH inflation rate in September 2022 came from housing and household services (principally from electricity, gas and other fuels, and owner occupiers' housing costs), food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport," the British government said in a statement. "Contributions from these three divisions accounted for 5.5 percentage points, which is nearly two-thirds of the annual CPIH inflation rate compared with just over half the expenditure in the CPIH basket."

The government statistics show non-fat milk prices rose 42.1%, with flour up 29.6%.

The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at 11% in October following big energy price increases.

Advertisement

Britain's inflation reflects some of the same market forces driving U.S. inflation -- including high food and energy prices.

Inflation is a global problem exacerbated by a variety of factors beyond national policies, including the war in Ukraine. The World Bank says global market conditions, including national efforts to combat inflation, could lead to a global recession in 2023.

Read More

Like the U.S., Britain saw inflation slow a bit during August amid economic concerns

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions
World News // 3 hours ago
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring martial law in the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims it annexed last month, heightening the potential of increased hostilities.
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
World News // 40 minutes ago
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Wednesday the city will spend $3.8 billion to draw more people and more business investment in the midst of a "brain drain" that has shrunk its workforce.
Explosion at notorious Myanmar prison kills 8
World News // 2 hours ago
Explosion at notorious Myanmar prison kills 8
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An explosion rocked Myanmar's largest prison that houses many of its political prisoners, killing three staffers and five visitors on Wednesday, officials said.
N. Korea fires artillery in 'serious warning' as S. Korea, U.S. conduct defense drills
World News // 5 hours ago
N. Korea fires artillery in 'serious warning' as S. Korea, U.S. conduct defense drills
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells near the border with South Korea on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday in what it called a "serious warning" as Seoul held annual defense exercises.
French cement company fined $777M for aiding Islamic State
World News // 21 hours ago
French cement company fined $777M for aiding Islamic State
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French global building manufacturing company, Lafarge, S.A., pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $777.78 million fine on Tuesday for paying the Islamic State for permission to operate in Syria.
EU taps unused funds to help cover consumer energy bills
World News // 22 hours ago
EU taps unused funds to help cover consumer energy bills
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As much as $40 billion could go toward rising energy costs in the bloc, the European Union said.
European Parliament rejects Frontex account over immigrant treatment
World News // 22 hours ago
European Parliament rejects Frontex account over immigrant treatment
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected an effort to validate the 2020 accounts of the European Union's border force Frontex over criticism for alleged misconduct in the handling of immigrants.
Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia and Singapore signed a sweeping bilateral agreement on the path forward in the so-called energy transition.
Britain eyes new law to stop Chinese recruitment of ex-military pilots
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain eyes new law to stop Chinese recruitment of ex-military pilots
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the country "must change" a law to prevent former military officers from training Chinese pilots for battle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement