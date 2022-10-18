Trending
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death

By Darryl Coote
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to reporters in Luxembourg about the sanctions the European Union imposed Monday against Iran's so-called morality police. Photo courtesy of European Union/<a href="https://newsroom.consilium.europa.eu/permalink/p146847">Website</a>
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed sanctions against 11 people and four entities in Iran on accusations on being involved in the death of Mahsa Amini as well as a bloody ongoing crack down on nationwide anti-regime protests that erupted last month after the woman was killed in police custody.

The sanctions come as protests, which some have described as an uprising, continue in Iran in response to the death of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died Sept. 16 after being arrested days earlier by Iran's Guidance Patrol for having allegedly violated the country's strict hijab laws. Credible reports state she was beaten by police.

The European Council, which defines the political direction of the 27-member union, said in a statement Monday that it has hit Iran's Guidance Patrol, which is more commonly known as the nation's morality police, and two of its leaders, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei, with travel bans and asset freezes for their involvement in Amini's death.

The country's Law Enforcement Forces and several local police chiefs were also sanctioned by the EU for their participation in the crack down on protesters, which, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization, has resulted in the deaths of at least 215 people, including 27 minors.

Issa Zarepour, the nation's minister of information and communications technology, was also sanctioned over the regime's responsibility in interrupting Internet service in the country amid the protests.

"We are certainly appalled by the still unexplained killing of Mahsa Amini, by the brutal crack down by security forces against protesters, who continue to die or be detained by the hands of the security forces," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told reporters during a press conference in Luxembourg on Monday. "All ministers expressed their strong concern about these facts and this situation."

The human rights sanctions also bar EU citizens and companies from doing business with the sanctioned entities and individuals.

The EU's list of Iran-related sanctions now includes the names of 97 people and eight companies, but Borrell warned Monday that further additions will be made if warranted.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on the Iranian government to immediately end the violence, to release those detained and to allow normal Internet services and the flow of information," he said.

The council in a statement added that it also expects Iran to clarify the number of deaths and people arrested.

"If this regime continues to trample on the rights of its citizens, more sanctions will follow," Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, tweeted.

Iran, which has been under the stress of U.S. sanctions for years, rejected the EU's punitive measures on Monday.

"Down a well-worn path of ineffective sanctions, the EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons," Iran's minister of foreign affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted. "It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based on widespread disinformation.

"Riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere; Iran is no exception."

The EU sanctions targeting Iran's Guidance Patrol follow similar measures imposed against the law enforcement agency by the United States, Canada and Britain.

