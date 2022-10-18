Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 8:11 AM

China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Statues with face masks are shown at a shopping district in Beijing as the government continues harsh travel restrictions and lockdowns during the Communist Party congress, where President Xi Jinping will be installed for a historic third term. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
Statues with face masks are shown at a shopping district in Beijing as the government continues harsh travel restrictions and lockdowns during the Communist Party congress, where President Xi Jinping will be installed for a historic third term. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday delayed the release of highly-anticipated economic data that experts believe would show the country's finances in turmoil due to pervasive pandemic lockdowns that have gripped the country for much of the year.

China's National Bureau of Statistics canceled its quarterly news conference that was scheduled for Tuesday morning and Beijing also postponed data providing third-quarter updates on key sectors like manufacturing, retail sales and asset investments. Last week, China's General Administration of Customs also delayed the release of important trade data for September.

Advertisement

The surprising moves came amid a ceremonial meeting of government leaders in Beijing to install President Xi Jinping as ruler for another five years and set the Communist Party platform for years to come.

Beijing had a target of nearly 6% growth in the third quarter of 2022, but economists in the country have been more realistic in their analysis, showing China hovering around 3% growth compared to a year ago, even while GDP went up only 0.4% during the second quarter -- around the time an outbreak locked down Shanghai for two months.

RELATED President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan

Experts called Tuesday's delay of market data extremely rare and said it could have a trickle-down effect on many other key economic factors like consumer confidence and business spending.

Advertisement

"I've not come across before a situation where a whole raft of statistical reporting has just been postponed, in nearly half a century of monitoring data releases -- not even in times of pestilence and conflict," said George Magnus, former chief economist for UBS and current associate of Oxford University, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, China's government appeared fully mobilized in an effort to shield Xi from any signs of weakness as he is establishing total control in a historic third term.

RELATED China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress

The delays led some experts to believe that a poor economic report may have been viewed as a threat to Xi's image at such a critical time in his tenure, and especially as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party convened at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

Xi is under extreme pressure over his strict "zero-COVID" policies that have been tightened across the country in recent weeks due to a sudden wave of outbreaks.

The latest health crisis emerged quickly, with a near tripling of daily cases in only a week's time. The rapid spread has re-triggered many draconian quarantines, travel bans, and business lockdowns in just about every local region throughout China.

Advertisement

Some of the lockdowns have even been in place since outbreaks that occurred in the spring and summer, stalling the country's economy and fueling rancor among the public.

In recent days, state police have stepped-up efforts to insulate the president, locking down the Chinese capital, and setting up roadblocks and rigid virus testing to prevent any disruptions to the national congress, which convenes only twice per decade.

RELATED China ramps up strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country

Read More

Chinese protester stages dramatic demonstration against COVID policies in Beijing

Latest Headlines

Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
World News // 29 minutes ago
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have now destroyed about 30% of the country's electrical plants since Oct. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amid rising provocations from Pyongyang and calls in Seoul to redeploy nuclear arms, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday that expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was "irresponsible and dangerous."
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia on Tuesday said it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking criticism from the Middle Eastern country.
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 7 hours ago
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
World News // 1 day ago
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, killing at least four people and causing civilians to flee to shelters as Ukrainian officials renewed calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
World News // 10 hours ago
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Kyiv and Moscow carried out a prisoner swap on Monday involving more than 200 people, officials said.
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
World News // 13 hours ago
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- European Union members confirmed on Monday they are weighing whether or not to provide funding to Ukraine to ensure it retains internet access, by footing the bill for the country's Starlink service.
Plastics contaminate soil across the world, U.N. report says
World News // 15 hours ago
Plastics contaminate soil across the world, U.N. report says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Plastics have been building up in soil around the world, impacting its health, a new report from the United Nations Environmental Program says.
4 people killed, 25 injured after military plane crashes in Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
4 people killed, 25 injured after military plane crashes in Russia
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least 25 others were injured after a military plane crashed in Russia on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement