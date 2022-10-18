China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings

1/4

Statues with face masks are shown at a shopping district in Beijing as the government continues harsh travel restrictions and lockdowns during the Communist Party congress, where President Xi Jinping will be installed for a historic third term. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday delayed the release of highly-anticipated economic data that experts believe would show the country's finances in turmoil due to pervasive pandemic lockdowns that have gripped the country for much of the year. China's National Bureau of Statistics canceled its quarterly news conference that was scheduled for Tuesday morning and Beijing also postponed data providing third-quarter updates on key sectors like manufacturing, retail sales and asset investments. Last week, China's General Administration of Customs also delayed the release of important trade data for September. Advertisement

The surprising moves came amid a ceremonial meeting of government leaders in Beijing to install President Xi Jinping as ruler for another five years and set the Communist Party platform for years to come.

Beijing had a target of nearly 6% growth in the third quarter of 2022, but economists in the country have been more realistic in their analysis, showing China hovering around 3% growth compared to a year ago, even while GDP went up only 0.4% during the second quarter -- around the time an outbreak locked down Shanghai for two months.

Experts called Tuesday's delay of market data extremely rare and said it could have a trickle-down effect on many other key economic factors like consumer confidence and business spending.

Advertisement

"I've not come across before a situation where a whole raft of statistical reporting has just been postponed, in nearly half a century of monitoring data releases -- not even in times of pestilence and conflict," said George Magnus, former chief economist for UBS and current associate of Oxford University, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, China's government appeared fully mobilized in an effort to shield Xi from any signs of weakness as he is establishing total control in a historic third term.

The delays led some experts to believe that a poor economic report may have been viewed as a threat to Xi's image at such a critical time in his tenure, and especially as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party convened at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

Xi is under extreme pressure over his strict "zero-COVID" policies that have been tightened across the country in recent weeks due to a sudden wave of outbreaks.

The latest health crisis emerged quickly, with a near tripling of daily cases in only a week's time. The rapid spread has re-triggered many draconian quarantines, travel bans, and business lockdowns in just about every local region throughout China.

Advertisement

Some of the lockdowns have even been in place since outbreaks that occurred in the spring and summer, stalling the country's economy and fueling rancor among the public.

In recent days, state police have stepped-up efforts to insulate the president, locking down the Chinese capital, and setting up roadblocks and rigid virus testing to prevent any disruptions to the national congress, which convenes only twice per decade.

RELATED China ramps up strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country