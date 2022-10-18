Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Labor protests go nationwide in France

Protests began at the nation's oil refineries, but they're spreading.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Protesters participate in a rally against rising prices in France. Several trade unions called for a rally to support a salary increase in France. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE
Protesters participate in a rally against rising prices in France. Several trade unions called for a rally to support a salary increase in France. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest Western leader facing pressure over the economy as walkouts that began at the nation's oil refineries spilled over Tuesday to become a general strike.

Trade unions across the French economy called for general strikes to rally for pay raises that would match inflation in the world's sixth-largest economy, behind India. Protests began at the nation's oil refineries, but spread by the weekend to include transportation laborers, teachers and public hospital workers.

Advertisement

Most of the inflationary strains gripping the global economy are the result of high energy prices. That translates to soaring profits for energy companies, but wage growth hasn't kept pace.

Reporting from The New York Times finds Macron is now facing widespread criticism. Labor leaders have come to describe the growing frustration with his administration as the "autumn of discontent," the newspaper added.

RELATED Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation

The International Monetary Fund in its latest report on the global economy finds the French economy is on pace to expand by 2.5% this year, a slowdown from the 6.8% growth rate in 2021. It should slow down even further next year with 0.7% growth, a forecast that represented a downward adjustment from the IMF.

Advertisement

Consumer prices, meanwhile, have increased by more than 6% from year-ago levels in no small part because of the war in Ukraine, which has impacted the price of everything from natural gas to grains. French inflation, however, is not as high as other developed economies, though the frustrations are no less severe.

Macron is vying for a second term in office and the general unrest is a concern given that he lost the majority in the lower house of the French Parliament in June. Jean Garrigues, a political historian, told the Bloomberg news agency that wages are a mounting source of frustration for the working public.

RELATED British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies

"There is a real atmosphere of concern and anger because of the decline of purchasing power, and workers from all sectors want salary increases," he said.

Protests have already led to gasoline shortages -- about a quarter of all fueling stations in the country are dry -- and Tuesday's action has created major transportation bottlenecks.

Similar frustrations have been expressed around the globe, from the United States to Great Britain, where Prime Minister Liz Truss is scrambling to right the ship after the disastrous launch of her economic plan.

RELATED Macron says Russia's war in Ukraine is return to 'imperialism' in U.N. speech

Nevertheless, French protests are not expected to have major ramifications for the country. Etienne Ollian, a sociologist at French engineering school Polytechnique, told the Times the risk of a government collapse "is relatively limited."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
World News // 22 minutes ago
Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia and Singapore signed a sweeping bilateral agreement on the path forward in the so-called energy transition.
Britain eyes new law to stop Chinese recruitment of ex-military pilots
World News // 48 minutes ago
Britain eyes new law to stop Chinese recruitment of ex-military pilots
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the country "must change" a law to prevent former military officers from training Chinese pilots for battle.
Death toll rises to 13 after military plane crash in Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises to 13 after military plane crash in Russia
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russian news agency Interfax said Tuesday that the death toll from a Russian military bomber's crash into the courtyard of an apartment complex in the resort town of Yeysk rose to 13, with another 19 people injured.
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
World News // 2 hours ago
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Detonations on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea resulted in massive tears along the underwater network.
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have destroyed about 30% of the country's electrical plants since Oct. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.
China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings
World News // 4 hours ago
China delays release of GDP data amid key government meetings
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday delayed the release of highly-anticipated economic data that experts believe would show the country's finances in turmoil due to pervasive pandemic lockdowns gripping the country for much of the year.
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. ambassador: Nuclear proliferation on Korean Peninsula 'irresponsible and dangerous'
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Amid rising provocations from Pyongyang and calls in Seoul to redeploy nuclear arms, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Tuesday that expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was "irresponsible and dangerous."
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
World News // 6 hours ago
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia on Tuesday said it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking criticism from the Middle Eastern country.
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
World News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement