Oct. 18, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal

By Daniel J. Graeber
Cleaner maritime transportation corridors are just one of the covered in a green bilateral agreement between Australia and Singapore. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/79b6af25215abc6569568ce20da4383c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Australia and Singapore on Tuesday signed what they considered a first-of-its kind bilateral agreement covering the pivot away from fossil fuels.

Developed economies are working to build up their portfolio of alternative energy options given the growing challenges created by the change in climate brought on in part by the burning of fossil fuels. To address those challenges, Australia and Singapore signed a sweeping agreement on clean energy

"The landmark bilateral agreement between Australia and Singapore -- our largest two-way trading partner in Southeast Asia -- will support Australian businesses to seize economic opportunities presented by the global clean energy transformation," a statement from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Sen. Don Farrell read.

Both countries under the terms of the arrangement agreed to work on 17 preliminary projects the Australian government said represented $12.3 million (USD) over four years. The aim is to bolster bilateral trade in green goods and promote broad-based collaboration across emerging growth sectors.

Specifically on trade, both countries pledged to build up their partnerships for cleaner maritime shipping corridors. U.N. protocols already call on the maritime industry to do more to lessen its environmental footprint, but the use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen have spurred recent momentum.

"This agreement will boost new opportunities for businesses and investors in the global clean energy transformation," Farrell, Australia's minister for trade and tourism, said. "It will also open up new trade and investment opportunities, strengthen critical supply chains and support our region's transition to net zero."

Advances toward a greener future come as Australia deals with the worst flooding to hit parts of the country in more than a decade. At least one person has died so far in waters that covered parts of the states of Victoria and Tasmania.

