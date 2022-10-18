Trending
Oct. 18, 2022 / 1:45 PM

French cement company fined $777M for aiding Islamic State

By Clyde Hughes
French global building manufacturing company, Lafarge, S.A., pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $777.78 million fine on Tuesday for paying the Islamic State for permission to operate in Syria. Photo by Tony Webster/<a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/diversey/50564502998">Flickr</a>
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A French global building manufacturing company pleaded guilty and was fined $777.78 million on Tuesday for paying the Islamic State for permission to operate in Syria.

Lafarge, S.A., which is based in Paris and operated Lafarge Cement Syria in Damascus, paid the Islamic State and al-Nusrah Front ISIS forms of "fixed monthly donations" from 2013 to 2014, allowing the company to operate there and make about $70.3 million in revenue, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The company was contributing to the Islamic State and ANF, which were both labeled as terrorist organizations by the United States and at the time kidnapping and killing Westerners.

"The terrorism crimes to which Lafarge and its subsidiary have pleaded guilty are a vivid reminder of how corporate crime can interact with national security," said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

"The defendants partnered with ISIS, one of the most brutal terrorist organizations the world has ever known, to enhance profits and increase market share -- all while ISIS engaged in a notorious campaign of violence during the Syrian civil war."

Monaco said other options were available to Lafarge, such as investing in robust compliance programs, paying vigilant attention to national security compliance risks, and conducting careful due diligence in mergers and acquisitions.

"In the midst of a civil war, Lafarge made the unthinkable choice to put money into the hands of ISIS, one of the world's most barbaric terrorist organizations, so that it could continue selling cement," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

"Lafarge did this not merely in exchange for permission to operate its cement plant -- which would have been bad enough -- but also to leverage its relationship with ISIS for economic advantage, seeking ISIS's assistance to hurt Lafarge's competition in exchange for a cut of Lafarge's sales."

