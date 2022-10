European Parliament decided to reject Frontex accounts on Tuesday over reports of mistreatment of migrants. File Photo by European Union/EP/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected an effort to validate the 2020 accounts of the European Union's border force Frontex over criticism for alleged misconduct in the handling of immigrants. A report in April by the parliament's anti-fraud office discovered that Frontex was involved in illegal "pushbacks" of migrants in 2020 by the Greek Coast Guard. The European Parliament voted 345-284 to refuse the discharge with eight countries abstaining. Advertisement

"The agency failed to protect the fundamental rights of migrants and asylum seekers and, according to media reports, was involved in the illegal pushbacks of at least 957 refugees between March 2020 and September 2021," the parliament said in a statement.

"MEPs also express shock regarding the suicide of a staff member, 'related to alleged practices of sexual harassment and note that 17 cases of sexual harassment in the agency were reported in 2020, of which 15 were closed without follow-up."

Frontex named a new interim director in July 2022 and has already taken "corrective actions" to concerns over fundamental rights.

"While noting that the problems at the agency might be of a deeper 'structural' nature and go beyond the failings of individuals," parliament said. "This point was stressed by many MEPs during the plenary debate on Frontex's responsibility for fundamental rights violations on the EU's external borders."