Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry

A wounded woman is treated by emergency service personnel at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, causing civilians to flee to shelters and Ukrainian officials to renew calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klichko announced via Telegram that the Shevchenko district was under attack, reporting at least four strikes had hit the busy city center home to universities, bars and restaurants. Advertisement

At least two people were trapped under rubble early Monday after a residential building had been struck in the attack, he said, adding that 18 others had been rescued from the debris.

Fire fighters were also working to extinguish a blaze that had erupted in a non-residential building that was hit by one of the drone strikes with medics on the scene and officials were working to clarify the number of victims.

"Stay in shelters!" he urged.

It was not immediately clear if there were any causalities.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, described the weapons used as "kamikaze drones," while calling Russia's attack on the civilian populated city a move of "desperation."

"We need more air defense systems as soon as possible," he said, via Telegram. "We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."

Zelensky said Russia had attacked Ukraine throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning, but that it would be break their resolve.

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it would be able to break us," he said Monday morning. "The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations.

"And we will get victory."

The strikes on Monday continue Russia's attack against the capital city with the use of drones. Kremlin forces have been using Iranian-made unmanned aerials to strike targets in Kyiv since last week.

The targeting of the civilian center has prompted Ukrainian officials to increase their demands on the United States and other democratic nations for air defense systems capable of shooting the drones out of the sky.

Late last week during a NATO ministerial meeting, several member states pledged weaponry, including air defense systems, to Ukraine, but officials said some could take weeks to months to even years before they enter the war.