Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 3:11 AM / Updated at 3:32 AM

Kyiv rocked by 'kamikaze' drones, prompting renewed calls for weaponry

By Darryl Coote
A wounded woman is treated by emergency service personnel at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, causing civilians to flee to shelters and Ukrainian officials to renew calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klichko announced via Telegram that the Shevchenko district was under attack, reporting at least four strikes had hit the busy city center home to universities, bars and restaurants.

Advertisement

At least two people were trapped under rubble early Monday after a residential building had been struck in the attack, he said, adding that 18 others had been rescued from the debris.

Fire fighters were also working to extinguish a blaze that had erupted in a non-residential building that was hit by one of the drone strikes with medics on the scene and officials were working to clarify the number of victims.

RELATED Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people

"Stay in shelters!" he urged.

It was not immediately clear if there were any causalities.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, described the weapons used as "kamikaze drones," while calling Russia's attack on the civilian populated city a move of "desperation."

Advertisement

"We need more air defense systems as soon as possible," he said, via Telegram. "We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."

Zelensky said Russia had attacked Ukraine throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning, but that it would be break their resolve.

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it would be able to break us," he said Monday morning. "The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations.

RELATED Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine

"And we will get victory."

The strikes on Monday continue Russia's attack against the capital city with the use of drones. Kremlin forces have been using Iranian-made unmanned aerials to strike targets in Kyiv since last week.

The targeting of the civilian center has prompted Ukrainian officials to increase their demands on the United States and other democratic nations for air defense systems capable of shooting the drones out of the sky.

Late last week during a NATO ministerial meeting, several member states pledged weaponry, including air defense systems, to Ukraine, but officials said some could take weeks to months to even years before they enter the war.

Read More

Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia

Latest Headlines

U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 90 naked migrants were discovered over the weekend at the Greek-Turkish border, prompting the United Nations' refugee office to call for an investigation.
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- At least four prisoners died and 61 were injured after a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, Iranian officials said Sunday.
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
World News // 12 hours ago
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
World News // 13 hours ago
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman shot 12 people dead and injured three others at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, the Secretary of Citizen Safety in Irapuato said.
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia has lost nearly 65,000 troops as explosions in Russia's Belgorod region injured multiple people Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
World News // 15 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with deaths down 15% in one week and cases decreasing 7%, including in Europe with infections dropping 4% after weeks of surging.
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
World News // 2 days ago
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
World News // 16 hours ago
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Xi Jinping pledged to build a "modern socialist" China by 2049 and discussed "reunification" with Taiwan as well as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech Sunday.
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
U.S. watching 'with urgency' after major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. watching 'with urgency' after major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A major fire broke out Saturday night at Iran's notorious Evin prison, known for housing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across wide swath of South.
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across wide swath of South.
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement