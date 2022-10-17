Sweden's new government draws on far-right support

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson delivers a speech at the party's September election watch in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden. The party is now a central component of Sweden's new government. File photo by Maja Suslin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In what appears to be a growing regional trend, the Swedish parliament on Monday elected a new prime minister who enjoys support from the far-right Sweden Democrats. Ulf Kristersson was selected by parliament as the country's next prime minister. His party, Moderates, will form a center-right ruling coalition with Liberals and Christian Democrats, with external backing from Sweden Democrats. The far-right group secured 20% of the 349 seats in the Swedish parliament during the Sept. 11 general election. Advertisement

"I feel humble in the face of the challenges which lie ahead," Kristersson said, according to Politico's European desk. "We sought a mandate for change during the recent election campaign because we felt it was necessary, and now that change is possible."

Kristersson's ruling coalition promised to cut taxes, while the far-right group is pressing for tougher rules on immigration and greater policing powers. He's expected to deliver his slate of ministers and his policy platform on Tuesday, but he's already facing criticism from his opponents who worry about the new government's direction.

Annie Loof of Sweden's Center Party said "a xenophobic, nationalist party" now has "the keys to the government offices."

Per Bolund, the leader of the Green Party, said the new government would be "authoritarian, conservative and nationalistic," the BBC reported.

Sweden Democrats was founded in 1988 with deep roots in white nationalism and fascism, but party leaders said they've distanced themselves from past ideologies. Its position at the center of the Swedish politics is part of a growing trend. Giorgia Meloni last month became the first female prime minister in Italian history, but also ushered in the country's first far-right leadership since Benito Mussolini.