4 people killed, 25 injured after military plane crashes in Russia

A handout still image taken from video provided by the Krasnodar Kray Governor Viniamin Kondratiyev shows Russian firefighters extinguishing the fire in the residential building on the crash site of the Russian Su-34 bomber in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on Monday. Handout Photo by Viniamin Kondratiyev/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and at least 25 others were injured after a military plane crashed in Russia on Monday. A Russian Su-34 supersonic bomber crashed into a nine-floor residential tower in the southern Russian town of Yeysk on Monday, Russia's governor of the Krasnodar Krai territory Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram. Advertisement

Kondratyev said the pilots ejected before the crash and that 17 apartments within the building suffered damage, as crews continued to battle flames sparked by the crash.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Krasnodar Krai said in a statement that four people died and 25 people were injured.

"There is no threat to nearby houses and buildings, evacuation from them has been canceled," the Russian ministry said. "More than 410 people and 105 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire."

Officials told RT, the Russian-funded and controlled news television network, that three children between age 8 and 10 were injured.

The network also reported that the crash was caused by a malfunction of the plane's engine, which caught fire almost immediately after takeoff. It had been scheduled to perform a training flight and was not equipped with ammunition.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said in its statement that psychologists have been sent to the region to provide assistance to the victims.

"The evacuation of residents of nearby houses has been canceled," Kondratyev added later on Telegram. "The fire is localized."

The Russian state media agency TASS reported that the Kremlin has ordered national and regional authorities to provide "all necessary assistance to any victims."

Yeysk is situated across the Sea of Azov from Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The crash came after Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, killing at least four people and causing civilians to flee to shelters.