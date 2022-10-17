Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2022 / 12:24 PM

EU, ASEAN sign breakthrough aviation agreement

The agreement is the first bloc-to-bloc agreement of its kind

By Daniel J. Graeber
The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations signed a bloc-to-block aviation agreement, the first of its kind. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations signed a bloc-to-block aviation agreement, the first of its kind. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Monday signed the first-ever bloc-to-bloc agreement that covers air transportation and freight.

The EU said the new arrangement would immediately replace more than 140 bilateral air service agreements between the two blocs with one single set of rules. It also backs recovery in a sector devastated by the social restrictions imposed during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It also gives us a new platform to work jointly towards our shared commitment to economically, socially and environmentally sustainable aviation," Adina Valean, the EU's commissioner for transport, said.

Transportation is the largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and the airlines, along with other segments of the sector, are busy looking for alternative and cleaner fuels. That matters for the EU, which recorded more than 8 million air travelers to the 10 members of the ASEAN bloc in 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bilateral arrangement means airlines in each bloc can operate direct flights, which will bolster competition in both markets. And by setting benchmarks that cover all 37 countries included in the agreement, it opens both markets up to improved business, trade and tourism.

Lim Jock Hoi, the Secretary-General of the bloc representing Southeast Asia, said the comprehensive air transport agreement is a significant milestone for the aviation sector.

"I believe that the ASEAN-EU CATA will strengthen air transport services, connecting people, cultures and businesses across continents, as well as supporting the sustainable growth of aviation," he said.

The arrangement may do little, however, to ease some of the bottlenecks plaguing air travel. In August, Australian airline Qantas was forced to call on senior executives to fill vacancies among its baggage handlers in an effort to deal with a staffing shortage. More than 1,000 flights in France were canceled in September after air traffic controllers went on a one-day strike to demand higher wages.

