EU agrees to train Ukrainian Armed Forces in European nations

Ukrainian servicemen attend the ceremony of Ukraine's Defenders Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 14. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced that the European Council had agreed to set up a military mission to provide training to Ukraine's Armed Forces. The military assistance mission will train Ukrainian soldiers within the borders of EU member nations for at least two years at a cost of around $104.4 million, the European Council said in a statement. Advertisement

"Today we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's illegal aggression. The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight," Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

"EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed."

The mission commander will be Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability within the European External Action Service -- the EU's combined defense ministry. The operational headquarters will be in Brussels.

Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday that if EU armies "pull together all their capacities, they can do much more than each one of their side."

"I'm strongly convinced that (by) putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product," Borrell said, according to Euronews.

It was not immediately clear which EU member countries would provide instructors and training modules for the mission but several are already providing training to Ukraine.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described Monday's decision as "an effort by the European Union to put structure around how we can help train upskill the Ukrainian military to ensure they can protect themselves back at home in Ukraine from Russian aggression."

Coveney said that Ireland has "unique skills that can be useful in terms of that training" particularly involving managing explosives and counter IEDs.

Sebastien Lecornu, France's Armies Minister, said in an interview with Le Parisien that France will train around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The European Commission in June recommended that Ukraine become a candidate for membership into the bloc and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had meetings with President Ursula von der Leyen. Ukraine is also taking steps to join the NATO military alliance.