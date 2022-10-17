Advertisement
World News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 11:02 AM

EU agrees to train Ukrainian Armed Forces in European nations

By Adam Schrader
Ukrainian servicemen attend the ceremony of Ukraine's Defenders Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 14. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/711b0a79a73b282952df1e78f0339f13/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian servicemen attend the ceremony of Ukraine's Defenders Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 14. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced that the European Council had agreed to set up a military mission to provide training to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The military assistance mission will train Ukrainian soldiers within the borders of EU member nations for at least two years at a cost of around $104.4 million, the European Council said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Today we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's illegal aggression. The EU Military Assistance Mission will train the Ukrainian Armed Forces so they can continue their courageous fight," Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

"EUMAM is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed."

RELATED At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike

The mission commander will be Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability within the European External Action Service -- the EU's combined defense ministry. The operational headquarters will be in Brussels.

Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday that if EU armies "pull together all their capacities, they can do much more than each one of their side."

Advertisement

"I'm strongly convinced that (by) putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product," Borrell said, according to Euronews.

RELATED Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation

It was not immediately clear which EU member countries would provide instructors and training modules for the mission but several are already providing training to Ukraine.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described Monday's decision as "an effort by the European Union to put structure around how we can help train upskill the Ukrainian military to ensure they can protect themselves back at home in Ukraine from Russian aggression."

Coveney said that Ireland has "unique skills that can be useful in terms of that training" particularly involving managing explosives and counter IEDs.

RELATED Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people

Sebastien Lecornu, France's Armies Minister, said in an interview with Le Parisien that France will train around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The European Commission in June recommended that Ukraine become a candidate for membership into the bloc and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had meetings with President Ursula von der Leyen. Ukraine is also taking steps to join the NATO military alliance.

Latest Headlines

Germany fines messaging app Telegram $5M
World News // 10 minutes ago
Germany fines messaging app Telegram $5M
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Germany announced Monday that the messaging app Telegram was fined a total of more than $5 million for violating laws requiring that social networking platforms provide channels to report posts with criminal content.
More than 600 dead in Nigeria flooding
World News // 1 hour ago
More than 600 dead in Nigeria flooding
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 600 people have died and 1.3 million displaced in recent flooding in Nigeria, where officials on Sunday called for additional evacuations in high-risk areas.
Britain offers support to energy traders
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain offers support to energy traders
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The government said it's backing lending for energy traders struggling to keep pace with heightened market volatility.
Report finds rampant misconduct in London Metropolitan Police
World News // 1 hour ago
Report finds rampant misconduct in London Metropolitan Police
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An independent review of London's Metropolitan Police has found rampant allegations of racism, fraud and sexual misconduct among the ranks and said departmental leadership continues to turn a blind eye to the behavior.
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 4 people killed in Kyiv 'kamikaze' drone strike
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, killing at least four people and causing civilians to flee to shelters as Ukrainian officials renewed calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
Death toll rises to 8 in fire at Iran prison that houses hundreds of political dissidents
World News // 4 hours ago
Death toll rises to 8 in fire at Iran prison that houses hundreds of political dissidents
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll in a ferocious blaze at a prison in Iran's capital rose to eight Monday, according to government officials.
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
World News // 4 hours ago
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- New British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Monday he is killing most of Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cuts, which had roiled the British economy and dropped the value of the pound.
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
World News // 6 hours ago
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- British politicians and activists are calling for an investigation into the reported beating of a pro-democracy Hong Kong activist at the Chinese consulate in Manchester.
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 90 naked migrants were discovered over the weekend at the Greek-Turkish border, prompting the United Nations' refugee office to call for an investigation.
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- At least four prisoners died and 61 were injured after a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, Iranian officials said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement