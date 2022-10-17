Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2022 / 1:45 AM

U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border

By Darryl Coote
Police officers patrol along a steel fence built at Evros River in the area of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border. File photo by Dimitris Tosidis/EPA-EFE
Police officers patrol along a steel fence built at Evros River in the area of Feres, at the Greek-Turkish border. File photo by Dimitris Tosidis/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 90 naked migrants were discovered over the weekend at the Greek-Turkish border, prompting the United Nations' refugee office to call for an investigation while the neighboring nations traded blame for the humanitarian situation.

The Greek national police said Saturday that officers a morning prior had found 92 naked migrants, some suffering from physical injuries, on its side of the Greek-Turkish border.

The authorities said in a statement that investigations found that the migrants "were pushed" into Greece from Turkey.

The migrants were found to have crossed into Greece via the Evros River in plastic boats, the police said, adding that officers provided the migrants with first aid, food and clothing.

Notis Mitarachi, Greece's minister of migration and asylum, posted a graphic photo of the naked men on Twitter, while calling Turkey's behavior "a shame for civilization."

"We expect Ankara to investigate the incident and protect at last its borders with the EU," he said.

Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications for Turkey, responded by calling the accusation "fake news."

"With these futile and frivolous efforts, Greece once again showed the whole world that it does not even respect the dignity of these oppressed people, by publishing the photographs of the refugees it has deported, extorting their personal belongings," Altun tweeted.

"We invite Greece to give up its inhuman attitude toward refugees as soon as possible, to put an end to groundless and unfounded accusations against Turkey."

In response, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said it was "deeply distressed" by the situation at the Greek-Turkish border and called for an investigation without casting blame.

"We condemn such cruel and degrading treatment and call for a full investigation into this incident," the U.N. office tweeted.

The neighboring nations have repeatedly feuded over migration issues for year, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan using his speech before the U.N. General Assembly to attack Greece on the subject.

He said Athen was turning the Aegean Sea "into a cemetery for migrants" by conducting a violent campaign to prevent migrants from reaching its shores.

