People wade through a flooded road after rain falls in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 12. The continued flooding has killed more than 600 people as of Sunday, officials said. Photo by Akintunde Akinleye/EPA-EFE

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- More than 600 people have died and 1.3 million displaced in recent flooding in Nigeria, where officials on Sunday called for additional evacuations in high-risk areas. The widespread flooding, which has affected 27 of Nigeria's 36 states, has destroyed more than 200,000 homes, officials said. Climate change has been blamed for the worst seasonal flooding the West African nation has seen in a decade. Advertisement

Authorities said poor planning and inadequate infrastructure have also contributed to the devastation.

"I sympathize and condole the state [governments] and people affected by the unprecedented flooding in our dear country," Nigerian's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq said on Twitter.

"At times like this, we rally around to support one another. I must commend local communities; who usually act as first responders for providing support to relatives, neighbors and friends."

Farouq also said warnings and information were given in plenty of time but states, local governments and communities appeared not to take heed.

The flooding is expected to affect Nigeria's food supply in the long term and short term. Officials said the floods damaged about 266,873 acres of farmland.