Oct. 17, 2022 / 7:38 AM

Hunt says he will pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts

By Clyde Hughes
Jeremy Hunt leaves No.10 Downing Street in London on April 2, 2019. He will speak about the current British budget to the House of Commons on Monday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jeremy Hunt leaves No.10 Downing Street in London on April 2, 2019. He will speak about the current British budget to the House of Commons on Monday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- New British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he is killing off most of Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax cuts that had roiled the British economy and dropped the value of the pound since it was announced last month.

Hunt made the comments as part of an emergency statement before he was set to address the House of Commons later in the day.

Hunt said he would keep cuts to stamp duty while the National Insurance remains in place. He said he will get rid of the planned 1% cut in the basic rate of income tax putting it on hold indefinitely, keeping it at 20%.

He added that the energy price guarantee will no longer last two years but until April next year and will then be reviewed. The dividend tax cut will be abolished along with value-added tax-free shopping, alcohol duty freeze and 2021 reforms.

Hunt said that "more difficult decisions" on tax and spending are coming and that cuts will have to be made.

The British pound continued to bounce back on Monday, days after Truss dumped Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in favor of Hunt.

A "mini-budget" proposal, which included steep tax cuts, had been proposed by Kwarteng. That sent the British financial sector into a tailspin, with the pound dropping to $1.03 against the U.S. dollar last month.

On Monday morning, the pound traded for $1.13, up about 1%. A Treasury spokesman said Hunt would make a statement about his Medium-Term Fiscal plan later Monday.

"I think you'll see a positive reaction to the statement, assuming that the math adds up a bit more than it did before," Shanti Kelemen, chief investment officer at M&G Wealth, told BBC News.

"What we saw on Friday, as we had markets rise in the lead up to the news that Kwarteng was resigning, but then as soon as it happened, we had a sell-off afterward.

Hunt stressed over the weekend that growing the economy remains the overall goal, it must be based on stability.

"The drive on growing the economy is right -- it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world-class public services," Hunt said, according to CNBC. "But we went too far, too fast."

Shadow Treasury leader Pat McFadden said Hunt's decision to make an emergency statement showed "ministers are now terrified of market reaction," according to The Guardian.

