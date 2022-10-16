Advertisement
World News
Oct. 16, 2022 / 5:29 PM

At least 4 dead, 61 injured after fire at Iran's Evin Prison

By Adam Schrader
A fire truck stands in front of a charred building after a fire broke out at the Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. State news agency IRNA said on 16 October, that four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured after a fire broke out at Tehran's Evin prison overnight. Photo by EPA-EFE
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- At least four prisoners died and 61 were injured after a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, Iranian officials said Sunday.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said Sunday that the prisoners died of smoke inhalation after prisoners allegedly started a fire in the facility's sewing workshop during a riot in one wing of the prison.

Mohsen Mansouri, the governor of Tehran, previously told IRNA that eight people were injured and no deaths were reported.

Sources inside the prison told the BBC that the number of casualties is higher than what IRNA reported Sunday. Some families of prisoners told the outlet that their loved ones had not been able to contact them and that internet connection around the prison had been cut off.

Tehran's prosecutor Ali Salehi told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB that the prison riot was not connected with protests that have gripped Iran since Mahsa Amini, 22, died when she was detained by the country's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Gunshots and explosions could be seen and heard in video footage from social media published by the BBC, which reported that the prison appeared to have been hit by an object fired from outside the prison - seemingly contradicting Mansouri's account.

Ned Price, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said late Saturday that officials are following reports from the prison "with urgency."

Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
World News // 1 hour ago
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A gunman shot 12 people dead and injured three others at a bar in central Mexico on Saturday, the Secretary of Citizen Safety in Irapuato said.
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia has lost nearly 65,000 troops as explosions in Russia's Belgorod region injured multiple people Sunday.
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
World News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with deaths down 15% in one week and cases decreasing 7%, including in Europe with infections dropping 4% after weeks of surging.
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
World News // 1 day ago
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
World News // 5 hours ago
President Xi pledges 'modern socialist' China, talks 'reunification' with Taiwan
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Xi Jinping pledged to build a "modern socialist" China by 2049 and discussed "reunification" with Taiwan as well as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech Sunday.
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
World News // 8 hours ago
Two gunmen kill 11, wound 15 in attack at military training session in Russia
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said.
U.S. watching 'with urgency' after major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. watching 'with urgency' after major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A major fire broke out Saturday night at Iran's notorious Evin prison, known for housing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists.
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
World News // 1 day ago
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
One dead as record flooding continues in southern Australia
World News // 1 day ago
One dead as record flooding continues in southern Australia
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government warned Saturday that "record" flooding is ahead for parts of the country even as residents in the states of Victoria and Tasmania dug out from earlier damage.
