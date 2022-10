Russian conscripts attend a shooting training at a shooting range near Donetsk, Ukraine, on Oct. 5. On Saturday, two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training site in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia. Photo by Akessandro Guerra/UPI

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two gunman killed 11 people and wounded another 15 in an attack at a military training ground in the Belgorod region near Ukraine in western Russia, the nation's Defense Ministry said. The two men were killed in retaliatory fire at the training ground Saturday, TASS reported.

The ministry described the incident as an "act of terrorism" by citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The recruits, who were participating in a "training session with volunteers preparing for a special operaitons," were attacked in small-arms fire.

"The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of criminal acts in the Belgorod region," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

On Sunday, two missiles slammed into an area of Belgorod Airport, followed by massive explosions with three residents injured. Russian interceptor missiles unsuccessfully hit the incoming projectiles.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin Lannounced more than 200,000 people had already been mobilized for the military.

