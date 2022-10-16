COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach poses for media representatives in front of coronavirus safety campaign posters reading "I am protecting myself' at the House of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with deaths down 15% in one week and cases decreasing 7%, including in Europe with infections dropping 4% after weeks of surging. Last week Europe was the only continent to post a rise in COVID-19 cases over seven days, 2%, as deaths increased 4%. This week Africa is the only one with infections rising, 2%. Advertisement

The seven-day moving average for deaths was down to 1,196, the fewest since 1,075 March 21, 2020, 10 days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, according to Worldometers.info. In one week deaths declined to 8,373 with the cumulative 6,571,246 so far Sunday.

Daily deaths worldwide dropped to 648 Saturday, the fewest since 425 March 14, with 924 last Sunday. It was 972 on June 19, the previous time under 1,000.

Cases on Saturday were 279,064, the lowest number since 222,766 Aug. 16, 2020, with 288,167 last Sunday. The last time cases were above 1 million was July 31.

The seven-day moving average was cases: 423,200 with the cumulative 629,849,445.

Some nations do not report data on weekends. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't report data on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays with plans to go to weekly updates on Thursday.

The records were 3,847,731 cases on Jan. 21, during the height of the Omicron subvariant, and 16,864 deaths on Jan. 21, 2021, when the Delta subvariant was at its peak.

Few big countries reported increases in both categories in the past week, mainly in Europe.

Germany again posted the most weekly cases, 660,203, which is a 17% rise, two weeks after a 60% gain, and the second-most deaths at 885, with a 88% rise one week after a 22% decline.

France had the second-most cases, 393,007, which rose 2% one week after 24%. In deaths, the United States was No. 1 at 1,582, which decreased 40%.

In the past week, Asia reported 29% of the world's cases and it dropped 1% for a cumulative 191,814,822, according to Worldometers.info. The continent has 59% percent of the world's population.

Europe's cases rose to a cumulative world-high 231,429,997. Decreasing were Oceania 33% for 12,486,534, North America 28% for 117,200,747, South America 18% for 64,257,569, Asia 1% for 191,814,822. Africa's total was 12,659,055.

In deaths, Africa spiked 72% for 257,739. Decreasing were for Oceania 46% for 21,282, South America 38% for 1,331,400, North America 35% for 1,546,611, Asia 12% for 1,483,973. Europe has a world-high 1,930,226 with Africa at 257,739

The United States leads with 1,090,374 fatalities and 98,825,641 infections. The nation also holds the world record for daily cases at 906,886 on Jan. 7. Brazil is second in deaths at 687,195, including nine Saturday and fourth in cases at 34,791,770, including 3,270 Saturday.

India is second in cases at 44,628,828, including 2,401 Sunday and third in deaths at 528,895 including 21 Sunday, with single deaths reported in April and zero the last time on March 24, 2020.

India has the daily deaths record at 4,529 on May 18, 2021, with no adjustments from regions.

Case increases in the past week with more than 25,000 in descending order were Italy 3% at No. 4 288,452, Singapore 55% at No. 10 57,482, Hong Kong 28% at No.12 35,360, Chile 17% at No.15 25,025.

Also in the top 10 for most cases but dropping: Taiwan 2% at No. 3 322,572, Japan 2% at No. 5 211,410, United States 31% at No. 6 198,943, South Korea 7% at No. 7 145,861, Russia 35% at No. 8 107,687, Austria 6% at 90,923.

Among nations reporting more than 100 deaths with increases in the past week: Italy 37% at No. 5 478, Taiwan 4% at No. 7 278, France 15% at No. 8 368, Canada 31% at No. 10 253, Czechia 5% at No. 16 125, Hungary 42% at No. 18 104, Indonesia 36% at No. 19 103.

Also in the top 10 for most deaths but decreasing: Russia 2% at No. 3 710, Japan 18% at No. 6 419, Brazil 49% at No. 9 300.

In the top 10 for deaths, Mexico is fifth with 330,277 and 4 Saturday, Peru sixth with 216,860 and five Saturday, Britain seventh with 191,681 with no data on weekends, Italy eighth with 177,988 including 32 Sunday, Indonesia ninth with 158,313 including 12 Sunday and France 10th with 155,817 with no change on the weekend.

In the top 10 for cases, France is third with 36,216,634 including 55,394 Saturday, Germany is fifth with 34,608,835, Britain seventh with 23,798,793, Italy eighth with 23,099,983 including 30,238 Sunday, Japan ninth with 21,757,595 including 29,662 Sunday, Russia 10th with 21,304,554 including 12,354 Sunday.

European nations are entering a new wave upon the arrival of cooler weather.

"Although we are not where we were 1 year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, and Dr. Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Control, wrote. "We are unfortunately seeing indicators rising again in Europe, suggesting that another wave of infections has begun."

They noted "the potential co-circulation of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza will put vulnerable people at increased risk of severe illness and death, with the likelihood of increased pressure on both hospitals and health-care workers, already exhausted from almost three years on the front lines of the pandemic."

ECDC has reported that 15 countries in the region are reporting increasing cases, mainly subvariants BA.4/5 that also dominated this summer. But the WHO see many new subvariants that are gaining ground.

"This wave, I believe, is being driven by increased exposures and contact rates, rather than the introduction of a new variant," Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician and professor of public health, epidemiology, and medicine at Yale School of Public Health, told NBC's Today. " "We're releasing ourselves from a lot of those things that kept us protected," including social distancing masks."

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants states to reintroduce indoor mask mandates.

And France's public health agency is pushing masks indoors and vaccinations boosters "in order to protect fragile people."

Through last month, only 34.2% of 60-79 year olds and 47.8% of 80 and over had received this second dose.

The WHO authors wrote: "Our message is simple: vaccination saves lives. It decreases the chances of being infected and reduces the risk of severe consequences from COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. There is no time to lose. We encourage everyone eligible, especially the most vulnerable, to come forward as soon as possible for both COVID-19 and influenza vaccination."

The European Union one-shot vaccination rate for the entire population is 76.1% with Britain at 69.6%, which is unchanged in one week, according to Bloomberg tracking.

In all, more than 12.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, a gain of less than 100 million in one week, with the world's population of 7.9 billion. Mainland China leads with 3.5 billion doses administered and a 92.4% one-shot vaccination rate among the 1.5 billion population, the most in the world. India is second with 2.2 billion among the 1.4 billion population and a 74.4% rate.

Japan, which has an 82.8% one-shot vaccination rate among all residents, on Tuesday dropped a ban on individual tourist visits and a 50,000 cap on daily arrivals as well as impemented a domestic travel program .Those were the strongest restrictions among the Group of Seven nations.

"I saw some foreign tourists and I feel as if our pre-pandemic life is coming back," Shinya Kato, a 27-year old company employee from Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, told Kyodo News. "There might be another wave later so I want to enjoy myself as much as I can while the disease's spread is still low."

Japan has 365 deaths per million, which is 146th in the nation, with the world at 843 and Peru No. 1 at 6,438. In cases, Japan's rate is 172,250 per million in 89th place with the world 80,799 and Austria the highest among large countries at 589,028 with France 5552,213, Portugal 543,305 and Denmark 535,584. Japan's population is 125 million.

Japan's seven-day moving case average is 30,202 with the record 255,534 seventh weeks ago.

South Korea's situation, like Japan, is much better than a few months. Cases are at three-month lows with a seven-day moving average of 20,837. In late June it was around 7,000. The daily record was 621,328 on March 17.

Indoor masks remain required.

China, where COVID-19 emerged more than 2.5 years ago, has reported 5,226 deaths. Before a spike in April, it was 4,636, which stayed at that number since early February 2021. On Sunday, China reported 244 cases with 5,659 on April 29. Those are confirmed cases with illness. Asymptomatic ones are reported separately in Mainland China.

In all, China reported 1,456 cases Saturday.

China's President Xi Jinping said Sunday the zero tolerance for COVID won't be loosened. They include lockdowns, mass testing, health code scanning, quarantines, travel restrictions.

"We have protected the people's lives, health and safety to the greatest extent possible," Xi said, speaking without a mask at a distance from the crowd at the twice-decade Community Party Congress in Beijing with more than 2,340 delegates.

More than 300 million people in China had been affected by full or partial lockdowns at one point last month, according to CNN's calculations. In the northeastern Heilongjiang city, 900,000 residents were been locked down a week ago Friday after a single case was found.

In Shanghai, 47 cases on Thursday were reported, one day after six of its 13 districts were to shut entertainment venues. Earlier, the city's 25 million people had two months of lockdown.

Hong Kong, like China, has adopted a "zero tolerance" for coronavirus with strong restrictions eased, including hotel quarantine for arrivals from other nations.

Hong Kong reported five deaths and 5,564 cases Sunday with the record 79,876 on March 3.

Researchers at Chinese University reported more than 2 million people in Hong Kong may have suffered from long COVID, including depression, poor memory and hair loss. Researchers contacted 6,994 respondents with 70% having long-term symptoms.

The BA.5 Omicron strain has become the most dominant in the world, accounting for 81.3% of cases in the United States, according to the CDC projections through Sept. 30. The CDC didn't give a report update Saturday. The strain was first tracked in late April.

The CDC has classified 2.1% of counties, districts and territories with a "high" category level, compared with 18.1% "medium" and 79.7% "low." In "high" locations, masks are urged indoors.

The seven-day moving average for cases Thursday was 37,808, the lowest since 37,401 April 18, according to the CDC. And the deaths average Thursday fell to 332 two days, the lowest since 318 on June 22.

New weekly hospitalizations in the United States for one week the previous Tuesday were 3,268, which is a 4.4% weekly drop. A total of 5,400,083 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since its inception with a population of 332 million. The U.S. total reported Sunday was 26,232, which is 3.76% capacity, and far below the record 160,113 (20.6%) on Jan. 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday in its weekly report, the CDC said the U.S. adult one-shot vaccination rate was 90.8% with completed primary service at 77.9% and one booster at 52.1%. The full population rates are 79.9% for one shot, 68.1% for two, 49% for three, 39% for four with only those 50 and older allowed to get the second booster.

The CDC says 6.9% of eligible people 12 and older, around 14.8 million, have received the updated booster that targets Omicron. Last week alone it was 3.3 milion.

Last week, the CDC lowered the booster minimum age to 5 for Pfizer-BioNTech. Moderna also was approved for those 6-17.