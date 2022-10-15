Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2022 / 10:50 PM

U.S. watching 'with urgency' after major fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison

By Adam Schrader
A major fire broke out Saturday night at Iran’s notorious Evin prison, known for housing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists. Photo courtesy of Ehsan Iran/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:EvinHouseofDetention.jpg">Wikimedia</a>
A major fire broke out Saturday night at Iran’s notorious Evin prison, known for housing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists. Photo courtesy of Ehsan Iran/Wikimedia

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A major fire broke out Saturday night at Iran's notorious Evin prison, known for housing hundreds of political prisoners and journalists.

Mohsen Mansouri, the governor of Tehran, told Iran's state news agency IRNA that prisoners had started a fire in the facility's sewing workshop which has "been contained and extinguished."Mansouri said that eight people were injured during the incident and no deaths have been reported.

Advertisement

Gunshots and explosions could be seen and heard in video footage from social media published by the BBC, which reported that the prison appeared to have been hit by an object fired from outside the prison - seemingly contradicting Mansouri's account.

Ned Price, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said that officials are following reports from the prison "with urgency."

RELATED Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests

"We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power," Price said in a statement. "Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately."

Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general for human rights organization Amnesty International, reminded Iranian authorities on Twitter of their "legal obligation to respect and protect the lives and wellbeing of all the prisoners."

Advertisement

The fire comes as protests continue to sweep across Iran after Mahsa Amini, 22, died when she was detained by the country's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

RELATED Amnesty: 23 children killed amid Iran's 'all-out attack on child protesters'

Protests on Saturday escalated further after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.

Iranian authorities said Saturday they were aware of the videos and would investigate, without elaborating.

Earlier in the week, hundreds of oil workers joined anti-government protests over alleged human rights violations.

RELATED Iran oil workers join anti-government protests

The strike at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh involved more than 1,000 workers who blocked roads and chanted "Death to the dictator!"

That same chant could be heard coming from outside of the prison on Saturday, according to video posted on social media by anti-government monitoring group 1500tasvir.

The prison was constructed in 1972 under the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and is located at the foot of the Alborz mountains.

Latest Headlines

Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
World News // 8 hours ago
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
One dead as record flooding continues in southern Australia
World News // 9 hours ago
One dead as record flooding continues in southern Australia
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government warned Saturday that "record" flooding is ahead for parts of the country even as residents in the states of Victoria and Tasmania dug out from earlier damage.
Oil protesters who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty
World News // 10 hours ago
Oil protesters who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two climate activists who threw soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting to protest climate change pleaded not guilty in London Saturday to charges of criminal damage to the artwork's frame.
New British chancellor admits Truss tax cut 'mistakes', warns of 'difficult' choices
World News // 10 hours ago
New British chancellor admits Truss tax cut 'mistakes', warns of 'difficult' choices
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Newly-appointed British finance minister Jeremy Hunt admitted Saturday that Prime Minister Liz Truss made some "mistakes" in her recent budget calling for unfunded tax cuts amid rising inflation.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
World News // 12 hours ago
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine explosion
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The death toll from a blast at a coal mine in northern Turkey reached 41 on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after an explosion ripped through the facility in Bartin province.
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
World News // 13 hours ago
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan has summoned the United States ambassador in the wake of President Joe Biden's recent remarks about nuclear weapons safety, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday. 
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
World News // 14 hours ago
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- China will continue its uncompromising "zero-COVID" containment policies despite strengthening domestic opposition and slowing growth, a Communist Party spokesman said Saturday. 
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
World News // 1 day ago
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Kherson region official Serhii Khlan said Friday that Russian forces are in "agony" in Kherson as they try to evacuate Kherson civilians during Ukraine's military advance.
Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub
World News // 1 day ago
Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turkey could be a regional energy hub and bolster regional energy security, Russian leaders said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Oil protesters who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty
Oil protesters who threw soup on Van Gogh painting plead not guilty
Juror in Whitmer kidnapping trial dismissed after complaints of flirting
Juror in Whitmer kidnapping trial dismissed after complaints of flirting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement