One dead as record flooding continues in southern Australia

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian government warned Saturday that "record" flooding is ahead for parts of the country even as residents in the states of Victoria and Tasmania dug out from earlier damage. At least one man has died so far amid the worst flooding to hit parts of Australia in more than a decade. Advertisement

Areas in the southern state of Victoria as well as parts of northern Tasmania are being warned of "record flood levels" with evacuation orders in place, the government said in its latest update issued on Saturday morning.

This comes after a 71-year-old man was found dead in his flooded backyard in the city of Rochester in northern Victoria. The man's wife was trapped inside the home and had to be rescued.

The warnings come as Melbourne and parts of are beginning to dig out of the mud caused by flood levels eclipsing those seen in January 2011, filling streets and isolating homes and businesses. While a rain respite is allowing water to recede in some areas, others are being told to prepare for more flooding with further torrential downpours looming.

"Rainfall has eased across Central West and South West New South Wales. However, ongoing minor to major flooding continues through inland NSW," meteorologists said in the latest update. "Major flood warnings are current for Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Culgoa and Barwon Darling Rivers."

"A trough and low pressure system will move through NSW mid to late next week bringing further rainfall. A new flood watch will likely be issued for this system early next week," they added.

Thousands of residents are currently under those major flood warnings.

NSW SES advises people at Moama Caravan & Tourist Parks to PREPARE TO EVACUATE due to predicted floodwaters from major flooding. Visit https://t.co/FZooFaii4k for the latest information and warnings. pic.twitter.com/5Bn4acxJSQ— NSW SES (@NSWSES) October 15, 2022

People living or working along rivers and streams are being told to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Catchment basins are saturated and most of the area's dams are at or near capacity.

In some areas, authorities have said it's no longer safe to leave. Floodwaters are still rising in the city of Shepparton, located in the floodplain of the Goulburn River in northern Victoria, prompting officials to declare that evacuation there is no longer feasible. The city is expected to see floodwaters peak on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, residents in the neighboring town of Mooroopna were told to expect power losses if water reaches the towns' substations. Water levels in the nearby Castle Creek were expected to hit 23.6 feet (7.2 meters) by Sunday morning.

