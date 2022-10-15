Advertisement
Oct. 15, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks

By Don Jacobson
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pictured Oct. 7 in Berlin, said Islamabad wants to question U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome over remarks this week by U.S. President Joe Biden. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pictured Oct. 7 in Berlin, said Islamabad wants to question U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome over remarks this week by U.S. President Joe Biden. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan has summoned the United States ambassador in the wake of President Joe Biden's recent remarks about nuclear weapons safety, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday.

Zardari, speaking to reporters in Karachi, said U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome had been called in for an "official demarche" following Biden's remarks at a Democratic congressional reception Thursday when he said Pakistan may be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" due its possession of "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

Zardari disputed that assertion, insisting that Pakistan's nuclear weapons "meet each and every international standard in accordance with the [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned," according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

The foreign minister instead pointed to neighboring India "over questions about nuclear safety," adding that country "very recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory.

"This is not only irresponsible and unsafe but raises genuine and serious concerns about the safety of nuclear-capable countries," he said.

Biden's comments, Zardari said, were surprising, adding, "I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement."

The demarche, or formal protest, with Blome would be an opportunity for the United States to explain its position, Zardari said.

Pakistan is believed to have a stockpile of approximately 165 warheads, making it the world's sixth-largest nuclear arsenal, according to the Center for Arms Control and Proliferation. The country is continuing to actively develop nuclear weapons, with experts projecting it may possess the fifth-largest arsenal by 2025 with around 200 warheads.

Despite having a mix of nuclear weapons and Islamist terrorist organizations operating within its borders, Pakistan has repeatedly assured the United States and Western allies it has a firm grip on control of its weapons of mass destruction.

However, some American analysts contend that Pakistani political leaders and the army's Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate have secretly worked with Islamist terrorist groups to achieve common goals, such as the defeat of the former NATO-backed government in Afghanistan by the hardline Taliban.

Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, who served in the post under President Donald Trump, asserted last year the fall of the Kabul regime has heightened he risk of "Pakistani extremists [increasing] their already sizable influence in Islamabad," perhaps at some point seizing control of the nuclear-armed nation.

White House says Biden's 'Armageddon' warning not based on new intelligence

