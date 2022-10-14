Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub

Kremlin officials are courting Turkey during one of the worst energy crises to hit the European economy.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July. The two leaders met Thursday to discuss plans to establish Turkey as a regional energy hub. File Photo by Iranian Presidential Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e48f963ea2b8c24673901bc4483d9b4c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July. The two leaders met Thursday to discuss plans to establish Turkey as a regional energy hub. File Photo by Iranian Presidential Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Russia's deputy prime minister told Turkish media on Friday that, if the interest is there, Moscow can help establish Turkey as a regional energy hub.

The war in Ukraine has exposed the risk of deep vulnerabilities in the European energy sector. Ukraine hosts a dense network of Soviet-era pipelines meant to deliver products to the European market and the war has triggered a rush for alternatives for the sake of energy security.

Advertisement

Russia controls the twin Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system that avoids Ukraine with its route to Germany through the Baltic Sea, though that network is no longer in service due to geopolitical wrangling.

Russia also controls the TurkStream natural gas network that's meant to bring Russian supplies to Europe by way of Turkish territory. Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister, told Turkey's official Anadolu news agency there's the potential to pump more through Turkey in order to satisfy European demand.

RELATED Turkish president calls for 'dignified' Russia-Ukraine solution in address to U.N.

Storage levels of natural gas are a concern for Europe ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Novak, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Turkey -- a member of the NATO alliance -- could be a hub that would support regional gas deliveries.

Advertisement

"If there is such a need and all parties show interest, I think such a project can be evaluated," he said.

Delivering products through Turkey is no guarantee, however. Russian military intervention in Syria frustrated Ankara and its allies in the NATO alliance and the 2015 downing of a Russian military jet in Turkish airspace was met with measured anger by the Kremlin.

RELATED First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon

Progress on TurkStream was temporarily suspended several years ago amid simmering acrimony between the two countries. But ambitions from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to serve as a broker between the Kremlin and Europe could be whetting Ankara's appetite for a more influential energy role.

Putin himself told Turkish officials there's a real opportunity presented by the regional energy crisis.

"If there is an interest from Turkey and our potential buyers in other countries, we could consider the possibility of building another gas pipeline system and creation of a gas hub in Turkey for sales to other countries, to third countries, primarily, of course, to European ones, if they are, of course, interested in this," he was quoted by The New York Times as saying Thursday.

RELATED Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO

They might not be interested. Europe is busy securing supplies from other countries such as the United States in the form of liquefied natural gas. LNG is delivered by ships and therefore lacks the same geopolitical risk associated with multinational pipelines.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president for gas research at consultant group Wood Mackenzie, told the Times that existing pipelines are enough to feed Europe

"The idea that Europe needs additional pipeline capacity to obtain more Russian gas is not correct," he said.

Latest Headlines

India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20
World News // 1 hour ago
India called on to take holistic approach to the environment at G20
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- India could do more to improve the capital flows necessary to meet global climate goals, analysts said.
Hyundai Motor to invest $13 billion in software, connect 20 million vehicles
World News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai Motor to invest $13 billion in software, connect 20 million vehicles
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor announced Thursday that it will work on connecting a total of 20 million vehicles by 2025 to a software platform that would allow more personalized services to the drivers.
British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts
World News // 1 hour ago
British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is out as Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a reversal on business tax cuts in a press conference Friday. Truss asked Kwarteng to resign.
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
World News // 2 hours ago
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Advocates with Just Stop Oil were arrested Friday following a protest at London's National Gallery.
Royal Mail says it could slash 10,000 jobs by next summer
World News // 3 hours ago
Royal Mail says it could slash 10,000 jobs by next summer
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Royal Mail, which provides mail collection and delivery services throughout Britain, said on Friday it could cut up to 10,000 jobs by next August.
Chinese protester stages dramatic demonstration against COVID policies in Beijing
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese protester stages dramatic demonstration against COVID policies in Beijing
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A mysterious protester staged an elaborate demonstration in the Chinese capital Thursday which called for the overthrow of President Xi Jinping and his strict COVID policies.
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
World News // 5 hours ago
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Moscow-appointed leader of the occupied Kherson region has asked Russia for help evacuating the area in a sign its southern Ukrainian location may become the new battleground.
Amnesty: 23 children killed amid Iran's 'all-out attack on child protesters'
World News // 6 hours ago
Amnesty: 23 children killed amid Iran's 'all-out attack on child protesters'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least 23 children have died due to Iran's bloody crackdown on widespread anti-regime protests, Amnesty International said in a damning report.
North Korea fires missile and artillery rounds, flies warplanes near S. Korea border
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea fires missile and artillery rounds, flies warplanes near S. Korea border
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile, shot artillery into maritime buffer zones and flew 10 warplanes near the inter-Korean border overnight Friday as Pyongyang continues to ramp up provocations.
Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
World News // 9 hours ago
Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Iraq's Parliament has elected a new president, putting the Middle Eastern country on the path to ending a yearlong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement