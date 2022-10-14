Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Chinese protester stages dramatic demonstration against COVID policies in Beijing

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Shanghai, China, was put on strict lockdown back in May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
Shanghai, China, was put on strict lockdown back in May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A mysterious protester staged an elaborate demonstration in the Chinese capital Thursday which assailed the country's COVID-19 restrictions and called for the overthrow of President Xi Jinping ahead of a ceremony that will install the Communist ruler for a critical third term.

The rare but dramatic demonstration took place along the Sitong Bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, where two large banners excoriated Xi and his strict "zero-COVID" policies that have been tightened across the country in the past week due to a sudden wave of outbreaks.

Advertisement

The latest health crisis emerged quickly, with a near tripling of daily cases in only a week's time. The rapid spread has triggered many draconian-era quarantines, travel bans, and business lockdowns in just about every local region throughout China.

Some of the unrelenting lockdowns have even been in place since outbreaks that occurred in the spring and summer.

RELATED China ramps up strict COVID policies as fresh outbreak grips country

Video footage and photos of Thursday's protest were widely circulated on social media, which showed plumes of smoke wafting from an overpass while a recording of protest music blared over a loudspeaker.

Advertisement

Hundreds of drivers saw the banners, written in Chinese and hanging from a pedestrian rail, reading: "Say no to COVID test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to great leader, yes to vote. Don't be a slave, be a citizen," according to BBC News.

The other banner condemned the Chinese president, reading: "Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping."

RELATED Google pulls translation app from mainland China

Later in the afternoon, government police were seen patrolling the area while the banners had been removed. Conflicting reports from inside China said authorities were trying to learn the identity of the person who staged the protest, while other outlets said a suspect had been taken into custody, although no identity was given.

Online sleuths, meanwhile, honed in on a Chinese researcher who published a critical essay about the government in the past as the person who may have been responsible.

Beijing moved immediately to scrub all links, hashtags, video and imagery of the protest from government-controlled social media platforms like WeChat and Weibo.

RELATED Kim Jong Un thanks China for support against 'heinous isolation'

Some users had their accounts locked after they posted comments about the protest, but many voices on the internet were proclaiming they had already seen the video before it was taken down.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the worsening virus situation in China was putting extreme pressure on the ruling Communist Party as it plans to begin its 20th annual National Congress in Beijing on Sunday and extend Xi's rule another five years amid growing turmoil over his domestic policies.

Latest Headlines

Royal Mail says it could slash 10,000 jobs by next summer
World News // 56 minutes ago
Royal Mail says it could slash 10,000 jobs by next summer
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Royal Mail, which provides mail collection and delivery services throughout Britain, said on Friday it could cut up to 10,000 jobs by next August.
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
World News // 2 hours ago
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Moscow-appointed leader of the occupied Kherson region has asked Russia for help evacuating the area in a sign its southern Ukrainian location may become the new battleground.
Amnesty: 23 children killed amid Iran's 'all-out attack on child protesters'
World News // 3 hours ago
Amnesty: 23 children killed amid Iran's 'all-out attack on child protesters'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least 23 children have died due to Iran's bloody crackdown on widespread anti-regime protests, Amnesty International said in a damning report.
North Korea fires missile and artillery rounds, flies warplanes near S. Korea border
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea fires missile and artillery rounds, flies warplanes near S. Korea border
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile, shot artillery into maritime buffer zones and flew 10 warplanes near the inter-Korean border overnight Friday as Pyongyang continues to ramp up provocations.
Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
World News // 6 hours ago
Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Iraq's Parliament has elected a new president, putting the Middle Eastern country on the path to ending a yearlong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
World News // 7 hours ago
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv.
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
World News // 18 hours ago
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The British government is denying media reports that it is in talks on a policy U-turn on cutting corporate tax rates in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
World News // 20 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rare collection of eight blue diamonds will be auctioned off by Sotheby's in 2022 and 2023. The collection is valued at $70 million.
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
World News // 20 hours ago
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia on Thursday pushed back against criticism from President Joe Biden and U.S. legislative leaders over OPEC's decisions to cut oil production, which will likely lead to an increase in oil and gasoline prices j
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
World News // 1 day ago
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement