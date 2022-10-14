Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 3:30 AM

North Korea fires missile and artillery rounds, flies warplanes near S. Korea border

By Thomas Maresca
People watch news coverage of a North Korean ballistic missile launch on Friday. Pyongyang fired a missile, shot rounds of artillery and sent warplanes near the inter-Korean border in its latest military provocation. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
People watch news coverage of a North Korean ballistic missile launch on Friday. Pyongyang fired a missile, shot rounds of artillery and sent warplanes near the inter-Korean border in its latest military provocation. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile, shot artillery into maritime buffer zones and flew 10 warplanes near the inter-Korean border overnight Friday, South Korean military officials said, as Pyongyang continues to ramp up its provocations to their highest level in years.

Seoul responded by imposing its first unilateral sanctions since 2017, placing 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions involved in the North's weapons of mass destruction program on a blacklist, the country's foreign ministry announced. The move is considered largely symbolic, as almost all transactions between the two Koreas are already prohibited. The entities are also already sanctioned by the United States, the ministry said.

Advertisement

North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang into the East Sea in the early hours of Friday morning, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters. The missile traveled about 435 miles and reached a height of roughly 31 miles.

The secretive regime also fired around 130 rounds of artillery into the waters of the Yellow Sea, and 40 rounds into the East Sea, the JCS said.

RELATED North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles

The shots landed in eastern and western buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border. The areas were delineated under a 2018 military agreement signed by the two Koreas in order to reduce tensions.

Advertisement

The Joint Chiefs said that the launches into the buffer zones were a "clear violation" of the September 2018 military agreement, which was signed at a summit in Pyongyang between then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a period of diplomatic engagement.

"The military sternly warns that continued provocations are causing military tension on the Korean Peninsula, and strongly urges an immediate halt to them," the JCS said in a statement.

RELATED North Korea says recent missile launches were tactical nuke drills

The North Korean military, officially called the Korean People's Army, said shortly after the artillery firing that the rounds were "strong military countermeasures" to what it claimed was a 10-hour South Korean artillery exercise.

The army "sends a stern warning to the [S]outh Korean military inciting military tension in the frontline area with reckless action," the KPA statement carried in the state-run Korean Central News Agency read.

Seoul defense officials later said that the exercise referred to an artillery drill held by U.S. Forces Korea on Thursday at a firing range in Cheorwon, a location near the border with North Korea.

RELATED North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea

The North's missile and artillery launches came shortly after it flew 10 military aircraft near the no-fly zones of both land and sea borders from late Thursday into early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble planes, including stealth F-35A fighter jets, the JCS said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, North Korea announced that it had successfully tested nuclear-capable long-range cruise missiles. Earlier in the week, Pyongyang said that a recent flurry of ballistic missile launches were simulated nuclear weapon attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets

Latest Headlines

Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
World News // 1 hour ago
Iraq's Parliament elects new president, putting country on pathway to end deadlock
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Iraq's Parliament has elected a new president, putting the Middle Eastern country on the path to ending a yearlong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued and intensifying attacks targeting civilians have prompted NATO nations gathered in Brussels for a two-day meeting to pledge much-needed air defense systems to Kyiv.
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
World News // 13 hours ago
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but chancellor says "lets see"
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The British government is denying media reports that it is in talks on a policy U-turn on cutting corporate tax rates in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
World News // 15 hours ago
Sotheby's to auction off blue diamonds valued at $70 million
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rare collection of eight blue diamonds will be auctioned off by Sotheby's in 2022 and 2023. The collection is valued at $70 million.
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
World News // 16 hours ago
Saudi Arabia defends OPEC for cutting oil production ahead of U.S. midterms
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia on Thursday pushed back against criticism from President Joe Biden and U.S. legislative leaders over OPEC's decisions to cut oil production, which will likely lead to an increase in oil and gasoline prices j
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
World News // 20 hours ago
India watchdogs halt production at plant linked to cough syrup deaths
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India has been ordered to stop all manufacturing activities on Wednesday at a plant that produced four cough syrups connected with the death of 66 children in the Gambia.
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-made drones struck "critical infrastructure" targets in the Kyiv region and other locations of Ukraine Thursday morning as Russia continued its intensified attacks across Ukraine.
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable cruise missiles
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles that are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday, calling the test a "clear warning to the enemies."
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
World News // 1 day ago
Ally nations pledge additional arms for Ukraine as NATO kicks off meeting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Several democratic nations announced additional weaponry and advanced air defense systems to arm Ukraine as NATO begins its two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for the European nation.
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic but strong rebuke of Russia's war, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelming voted Wednesday to reject the Kremlin's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Russia uses Iranian-made drones to continue attacks on Ukraine
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement